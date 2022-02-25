State of the Art Implant Dentistry With Bestselling Author Dr Saj Jivraj

OXNARD, Calif, Feb.25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Dentistry has undergone much innovation over the last 10 years, two areas that have been impacted are how teeth are fixed and how teeth are replaced with dental implants. Many patients present with a terminal dentition in need of full mouth dental implant replacement.
What is Minimally Invasive Full Arch Implant Dentistry
Today many places advertise the "Teeth in a day" or the "All on 4™ concept. Essentially the concept involves removal of all of a patients teeth when indicated, placement of 4 dental implants per jaw and provision of permanent teeth the same day. These teeth are temporary teeth which the patient wears for 4-6 months after which definitive teeth are made
This concept advocates bone removal to find sufficient bone and to avoid bone grafting procedures. When this bone is removed gum is also lost and the patient ends up having pink prosthetic which replaced the bone and the gum. This concept is indicated for a specific clinical situation and should not be done for everyone that has all their teeth missing. If patients have limited bone and only 4 implants can be placed with a good distribution this would be considered the procedure of choice. If there is plenty of bone available, it is always advantageous to place additional implants.
Minimally invasive full arch implant dentistry adheres to concept of preserving and keeping bone. Bone reduction is virtually eliminated, and the patient maintains their own gum. Although 4 implants are considered standard the placement of additional implants is considered advantageous. As a practicing clinician we always ask the question what if this implant doesn't work. If you have placed more than 4 then you have back up implants to work with. These additional implants also help in distributing stress over a wider area. Now having said that there are indications to remove bone to avoid bone grafting. Sometimes the bone is very thin and by reducing it we are able to get thicker bone to place implants in.
The traditional All on 4™ concept involves bone removal, placement of 4 implants and teeth the same day. The improved protocols involve preserving bone and gum and over engineering by placing additional implants when bone is available with the philosophy of keeping the surgical costs the same
Protocols for improved full arch implant dentistry or teeth in a day at Anacapa Dental Art Institute include
1.Placement of more than 4 Implants - This is for added security, should one of the implants fail we have plenty to support the final teeth
2. No Bone grafting and conservation of your bone, most other strategies utilize a significant amount of bone reduction and provide you with artificial gum. Conserving bone is important for longevity
3. Teeth the same day of surgery, the implants have to be stable and permanent non removable teeth are installed the same day as the surgery.
4. Digital technology that will include face scanning, scanning with cameras in your mouth 3D printing. Advanced laboratory technology to optimize fit.
5. Onsite lab with Master Technicians that can customize your teeth
6. Beautiful final teeth that are bright, natural looking, biocompatible and strong and made of zirconia.
7. Warranty – very important considering the significant investment in your teeth.
Anacapa Dental Art Institute is a state of the art dental office in Ventura county where all specialists practice under one roof. Their philosophy is to exceed your expectations
