CAI Announces Investment in Groundbreaking Hazardous Energy Management Solution, autoLOTO

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CAI, a global consulting company that provides technical, operational consulting, and project management services to life sciences, data centers, and process manufacturing industries, today announced an initial $1.1M investment in autoLOTO to support bringing applications to market in critically underserved areas around construction and manufacturing.
autoLOTO has transformed the construction life safety industry with its Lockout/Tagout (LOTO) process ensuring user accessibility, communication, and instant lifesaving information. The company's patent pending software identifies equipment isolation points instantly upon receiving user equipment input to help end users identify the correct LOTO that offers optimal protection. This eliminates nearly all possible human error from the LOTO process.
"Having up-to-date and accurate lockout/tagout procedures is essential in creating a safe work environment for mission critical and pharmaceutical engineers," said Jackie Karceski, Chief Technology Officer at CAI. "CAI has seen the commercial viability of autoLOTO, and our investment will allow us to bring the tools and training needed to provide a streamlined technology-based solution to drive productivity and change across multiple industries."
"autoLOTO has proven to save time, money, and lives through its revolutionary live visual interface and drastic reduction in human error," said Daniel Furbush, President at autoLOTO. "autoLOTO is grateful to have a partner in CAI that values our vision. We are excited that our innovation road map will accelerate with the announcement of this investment and partnership."
About CAI
Since CAI's founding in 1996, we have delivered nearly a billion dollars in services for hundreds of clients across thousands of projects globally. With offices in the US, Canada, Australia, Netherlands, UK, Korea, Switzerland, India, Ireland, Italy, China, and Singapore, we have built an international team of over 800 professionals providing local support from a global company. Our engineering, technical, and consulting services are fashioned to deliver mission critical facilities with a high level of performance and reliability. When operational readiness and startup are critical, CAI delivers to a higher standard. www.cagents.com.
About autoLOTO
autoLOTO is a transformative enterprise application that saves lives through hazardous energy identification and management. autoLOTO seamlessly blends a mobile application, desktop management program, and the clients' physical infrastructure to create a system that makes the Lockout/Tagout (LOTO) process easier, more efficient, and demonstrably safer. www.autoloto.co
Contact:
David Shenberger
+13177219847
dwshen@cagents.com
