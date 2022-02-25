Salveo Agro Announces Partnership with Zentia AG, Boosting Funding and Expertise

DUNEDIN, Fla. and ZUG, Switzerland, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salveo Agro and Zentia AG today announced that Zentia, a family office's private holding and investment company, entered as an early investor and for a material stake into Salveo Agro, a new technology-based crop protection and biotechnology company developing natural crop protection products and biostimulants based on their patented Tectus Matrix® technology.

The investment was made as a private placement towards Zentia for an undisclosed amount.

Zentia has entered into an agreement to also support Salveo Agro's ambition to extend the application of its patented natural ingredients-based technology to address a broad spectrum of plant pathogens as well as to act as a potent biostimulant for high value crops.

Together with its partners and investors, Salveo Agro's strategy is to demonstrate that its Tectus Matrix® technology, already demonstrated as highly effective in the treatment of Sigatoka Negra and Panama Disease in bananas, is also a sustainable and disruptive technology that addresses a broader spectrum of pathogens (including bacteria). It is a rapidly scalable solution suited for global use.

Jack Bracewell, CEO, Salveo Agro comments: "We are very pleased to see Zentia joining our owner group with this investment. Zentia is a professional and competent investor that is characterized by a long-term investment perspective. We are particularly satisfied with the investment as it shows a strong belief in Salveo Agro's, vision and mission."

"We are aware of Zentia's strong commitment to invest in technologies that support a sustainable development in the world. We are gratified and honored that Zentia has invested a substantial amount in Salveo Agro and thereby support us to tackle the environmental challenges presented by current pesticides issues as well as the social impact to the livelihoods of farmers caused by resistant plant pathogens globally," Jack continues.

For Zentia, the investment into Salveo Agro is based on a wish to invest in companies that contribute to a sustainable development in the world.

"Salveo Agro is an interesting investment for Zentia. The development of natural alternatives to current chemicals-based crop protection products has proven a great challenge. Salveo Agro has taken an innovative and scalable approach to solving this key problem resulting in a strong business potential while minimizing environmental impact. We believe this methodology could be a major step in the transition towards a more sustainable future in agriculture," says Henriette Cataldo, Managing Director of Zentia.

The Board of Directors of Salveo Agro can complete the private placement based on existing authorizations. Zentia is being granted a seat on the Board of Salveo Agro and an option to purchase additional shares and further invest in the company.

About Salveo Agro

Salveo Agro is an agriculture biotechnology manufacturer of natural pesticides and plant nutrients that was founded in the State of Florida the 13th of July 2016.

The company's flagship formulation Tectus Matrix® was developed to provide a sustainable treatment to treat Sigatoka Negra as well as cure and prevent the banana wilt FOC TR4 pandemic infecting banana plantations globally. Testing performed to date have proven the efficacy on Cavendish plants infected with TR4. The formulations' have additionally shown excellent results on numerous high value agricultural crops and pathogens. The company expects that it's natural biostimulant, fungicide and bactericide formulations will not only open the door to treat countless agricultural crops and diseases but will also lay the groundwork for a new treatment practice of crop protection in agricultural systems.

About Zentia AG

Zentia is a family office and private holding and investment company founded to promote a sustainable future for its founding family's assets through generations. Zentia focuses on sustainable investments and acts as the incubator for technology start-ups with a high potential for positive social impact in the world. We act as a responsible investor with high ethical standards and a long-term investment approach, all contributing to enable the family to succeed with the mission to inspire and develop the leaders of tomorrow.

Zentia AG

