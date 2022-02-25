Kavira Health announces acceptance of Medicare patients

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kavira Health, a Minnesota based healthcare startup taking a delivered approach to primary care has started accepting Medicare patients.
This expansion comes off of strong Q4 growth in the employee benefits sector. The company has been delivering house visits and virtual care for primary and urgent care patients since early 2021 — but this February marks an expansion into the Medicare population.
"In 2021, more than 60 million people were enrolled in Medicare, which is roughly 20 percent of all people in the United States" says founder and CEO, Andrew Headrick. "By accepting Medicare patients, we're able to increase access, improve health outcomes, and create a future where convenient care is the norm."
Kavira's house-visit-first model is how they improve the care experience, reduce hospitalizations and increase utilization of primary care.
"We are driving a cultural shift from a reactive care to a proactive care model," Headrick said.
Last year the company expanded into employee health, serving small and medium-sized businesses around the Twin Cities Metro.
Kavira's goal with moving into the Medicare market is to expand primary care access to the elderly population looking for affordable and convenient care.
"We are really making serious progress in taking convenient, on-demand healthcare to bigger populations, even in this pandemic and anxiety-ridden environment" founder Andrew Headrick says.
Kavira has a 9.9/10 patient rating across thousands of patient interactions and has proved itself to be a turnkey solution for businesses trying to navigate the great resignation and attract and retain talent.
"Nowadays, everything is on-demand and delivered… and with Kavira, healthcare is finally joining the trend and getting delivered to your home," says Headrick.
