Avantor® to Participate in 42nd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference

RADNOR, Pa., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. AVTR, a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, advanced technologies and applied materials industries, will participate in the 42nd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference being held virtually on Monday, March 7, 2022. Michael Stubblefield, President and CEO of Avantor, will discuss the Company and its priorities in the fireside chat beginning at approximately 9:10 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.
A live webcast can be accessed on the investors section of our website and a replay will be available through April 7, 2022.
About Avantor
Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities in the industries we serve. Our global footprint enables us to serve more than 225,000 customer locations and gives us extensive access to research laboratories and scientists in more than 180 countries. We set science in motion to create a better world. For more information, please visit www.avantorsciences.com.
Media Contact
Allison Hosak
Senior Vice President, Global Communications and Brand
Avantor
908-329-7281
Allison.Hosak@avantorsciences.com
Investor Relations Contact
Tommy Thomas
Vice President, Investor Relations
Avantor
781-375-8051
Tommy.Thomas@avantorsciences.com
SOURCE Avantor and Financial News
