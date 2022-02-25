BAYC's Token Partner Horizen Labs Reveals Ownership of Bored Ape #6709 - Purchased for 100 ETH

DOVER, Del., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizen Labs, the leading web 3.0 and crypto-first developer that builds blockchain products revealed themselves as the purchaser of Astronaut Bored Ape #6709. The Ape was purchased for 100ETH, roughly $420,000 USD at the time. Shortly after the BAYC team announced their partnership with Horizen Labs on Twitter, the Horizen Labs bought the Ape to signal their support of the immense movement within the NFT space in which the BAYC team and community play a crucial role.
"We are thrilled to be part of the BAYC community and look forward to participating in multiple ways, including bringing new products and services to the ecosystem to make it more diverse and robust", stated Dean Steinbeck, Co-founder and President of Horizen Labs.
Horizen Labs has dedicated itself to providing best-in-class tools and services that enable the deployment and development of web3 products. Joining the Bored Ape Yacht Club signals Horizen Labs' increasingly leading role in the tokenization space with multiple upcoming partner fungible and non-fungible token releases.
"This purchase is a sign of our strong partnership with the Bored Ape Yacht Club and our growing role in developing the Web3 space," stated Rob Viglione Co-founder and CEO of Horizen Labs. " When determining which Bored Ape to purchase, the Astronaut Bored Ape #6709 stood out to us. It is a signal that we are ready to go to the moon together with the BAYC community, the Horizen community, and all our other partners."
Their future token releases include the highly anticipated Ape token and Horizen's Zenny token and Zenny NFTs. Horizen Labs is the founding team and the core engineering powerhouse behind Horizen, the public blockchain ecosystem that is on the verge of releasing its own tokenization platform.
About Horizen Labs
Horizen Labs is a leading web 3.0 and crypto-first developer that builds blockchain products and tools at the heart of the decentralization revolution. They are leaders in zero-knowledge cryptography, Web3 tools, and services that enable programmable blockchains and product development. Horizen Labs is the core engineering and development powerhouse behind Horizen - the zero-knowledge cross-chain ecosystem.
Horizen Labs is in partnership with key players in the blockchain space, including the Bored Ape Yacht Club, Celsius Network, and Hedera Hashgraph. Horizenlabs.io
SOURCE Horizen Labs
