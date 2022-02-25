Configo Health Bolsters Leadership Team to Fuel Product Momentum & Serve Customer Growth

WASHINGTON, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Configo Health Inc., the leading provider of analytical benchmarking solutions for children's hospitals, today announced that it has appointed Greg Fitzgerald as Chief Technology Officer, Anne O'Shaughnessy as Vice President of Operations and Warren Boudreau as Vice President of Customer Success, further bolstering its executive leadership roster.
"Greg, Anne and Warren all bring refreshing perspectives to our company vision, and it's incredibly exciting to welcome leaders with such formidable experience to our team. Their collective passion for pediatrics and data will have tremendous impact as we continue transforming access to benchmarks for children's hospitals," said Craig Manson, CEO, Configo Health.
Fitzgerald, who joins the company from Centene Corporation where he led innovation and product delivery engineering teams, brings nearly 20 years of experience in building highly reliable, scalable and secure health data solutions. At Configo, he will focus on creating disruptive technologies and innovations – including the application of artificial intelligence and machine learning – to extend the company's competitive edge and deliver value for clients.
"Configo's mission of creating value from data within pediatrics requires strong architectural design, data engineering and software development. I'm excited to grow our team of highly capable developers and to continue to build upon our existing best-in-class technology platform to empower our children's hospital clients to make the best possible clinical and administrative decisions through our actionable insights," said Fitzgerald.
In the Vice President of Operations role, O'Shaughnessy will focus on scaling the delivery and compliance functions and building the operational foundation to support the company's growth; including its upcoming SOC 2 certification. Prior to joining Configo, she spent much of her early career at Massachusetts General Hospital in medical device development and was more recently Head of Delivery at Goldman Sachs backed Eigen Technologies.
Rounding out the leadership team additions, Boudreau, a nurse by training with over 15 years of clinical and informatics experience, will serve the company as its Vice President of Customer Success, focusing on helping customers get the most from Configo's products, services and data. Boudreau joins Configo from Texas Children's Hospital where he led a team of over 30 clinicians and informaticists as their Director of Quality Outcomes & Analytics.
About Configo Health, Inc.
Configo Health is a healthcare data and analytics company, focused exclusively on pediatrics, that helps children's hospitals and their teams make better decisions through the use of timely, trusted and actionable insight. Through it's OPUS benchmarking platform, Configo currently serves the needs of Quality & Safety and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion leadership with its Surgery proposition launching later this year. Configo Health has offices in both Washington D.C. and New York.
Media Contact
Press Team, Configo Health, Inc, +1 (347) 593-8905, press@configohealth.com
SOURCE Configo Health, Inc
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
