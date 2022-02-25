Rize and MX Partner to Provide Fintechs and Neobanks with Embedded Finance for Better Data Insights and Banking Capabilities

LEHI, Utah and ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MX, the financial data platform and leader in modern connectivity, today announced a partnership with Rize, an embedded banking platform, to empower financial technology developers and non-financial companies to efficiently build, launch, and scale new financial products and services via a single API. Rize and MX expect the partnership will help customers significantly reduce development time and costs.
The referral-based partnership gives existing and potential clients access to Rize's banking infrastructure and best-in-class compliance program, as well as the ability to securely link bank accounts from over 16,000 financial institutions and fintechs through MX's secure data connectivity network. Beyond connectivity, MX uses industry-leading machine learning to clean and enrich transaction data.
"As we tackle the enormous goal of rebuilding the financial infrastructure, our vision of making a company's task of integration as simple as possible has aligned perfectly with that of MX," said Justin Howell, Founder and CEO of Rize. "Now developers and data providers can spend less time developing and more time focusing on their customers."
Together, MX and Rize will be able to better serve growing organizations and provide them with the banking and data tools to reach scale and product parity with competitors.
"Our partnership with Rize is all about developing new financial products and services through one API," said Don Parker, EVP Partnerships, MX. "By cutting the associated time and costs of development, we'll open up MX functionality to a wider range of fintech companies and organizations already working to improve financial strength and access to quality financial tools."
Click here to get sandbox access or book a demo and learn more about building with Rize. For more information about working with MX please email partnerships@mx.com.
About MX
MX, the financial data platform and leader in modern connectivity, helps organizations everywhere connect to the world's financial data and turn raw, unstructured data into their most valuable asset to deliver intelligent and personalized money experiences. MX connects more than 16,000 financial institutions and fintechs providing the industry's most reliable and secure data connectivity network. Additionally, MX powers 85% of digital banking providers, as well as thousands of banks, credit unions, and fintechs, with a combined reach of over 200 million consumers. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @MX or visit www.mx.com.
About Rize
Rize is a fintech infrastructure platform that provides fintechs and non-financial companies access to all of the tools they need to efficiently build, launch, and scale new financial products and services via one API. Open DDA accounts via our sponsor bank and get access to transaction processing, card issuance, payment rails and compliance tools all in one seamlessly integrated platform. To learn more, visit RizeFS.com.
Contact:
Tom Cook
tom.cook@mx.com
SOURCE MX
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.