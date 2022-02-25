Pure Parima Launches Bold New Color, Midnight in Egyptian Cotton Sheets

LUMBERTON, N.J., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Online bedding supplier Pure Parima has earned a reputation for providing the best Egyptian cotton sheets, pillowcases, and duvet covers. As part of its commitment to delivering both quality and style, the retailer is pleased to be adding bedding in the bold new shade of Midnight to its current product line.

"We believe that our customers deserve access to the highest-quality bedding that melds flawlessly with their existing decor," said company founder Parima Ijaz. "To that end, we're constantly adding new products and designs to our collection. Our newest and boldest color yet, Midnight represents a beautiful and exciting addition to the Pure Parima line."

Featuring a rich, deep blue, the Midnight shade has been hailed as a color fit for royalty. Dark and intense, this stunning color calls to mind inky skies and glorious ocean waters. Midnight bedding products are available through both the Yalda and Hira collections. Clean and sophisticated, the Yalda Sheet Set features a good thread count of 400 coupled with a luxuriously soft sateen weave. Along with double-hem stitching, the Yalda set boasts pillowcases with envelope closure for customer convenience.

Additionally, customers looking to outfit their homes with Midnight bedding can shop the Hira Collection sheet sets. At once strong and exceptionally soft, Hira sheet sets feature a contemporary accent diamond embroidery and a silky sateen construction. Along with Midnight, popular shades in this line include Tan, Linen, Soft Peach, Icy Blue, and Charcoal. Buyers may opt to pair their Midnight sheets with matching duvet covers or choose a coordinating hue such as White, Ivory, or Gray.

Pure Parima also provides an array of accessories for individuals looking to accent their bedrooms. Both the Diamond Quilted Coverlet Set and the Hira Decorative Lumbar Pillow are available in Midnight. Silky and delightfully lustrous, the Quilted Coverlet Set boasts a petite diamond reversible quilted coverlet and matching shams that have a quilted front and a silky sateen back. Made from hand-picked fibers, this luxurious collection is at once cozy and cooling. On the other hand, the Lumbar Pillow wins acclaim for its contemporary accent diamond embroidery and lustrous sateen finish. This supportive piece functions equally well on a bed or in a living room or den. Smooth, soft, and highly breathable, these products are ideal for hot sleepers and those with sensitive skin.

"We attribute our success to our dedication to providing 100 percent Egyptian cotton sheets that bear the Cotton Egypt Association seal of approval," said Ijaz. "Unlike our competitors, we manufacture our luxury bedding sets using extra-long staple cotton that was handpicked in the Nile River Valley. That means our sheets resist tearing and pilling while staying softer longer."

Along with using certified raw materials, Pure Parima wins converts due to the fact that it manufactures its products free from harmful chemicals and substances. It's no surprise that Cosmopolitan called them the "Best Egyptian Cotton Sheets on the Market."

Pure Parima also offers sheets with a percale weave. Cooler and crisper than sateen, the bedding in the Ultra Percale Sheet Set features extra-long staple cotton fibers woven into an elegant matte finish. Part of the esteemed Hotel Collection, this set boasts a thread count of 350 and exquisite single-needle stitching on the flat sheet and pillowcases. The collection is available in sizes Twin, Full, Queen, King, and Cal King. Choose from two shades: White and Carbon.

Thread count is one of the many factors separating Pure Parima from the competition. While dishonest retailers frequently inflate the thread counts of their products, the truth is that only 800 threads can fit in a given square inch of fabric. Brands that claim to offer higher counts are actually weaving multiple strands of short-staple fabric together. On the other hand, Pure Parima uses only long-staple cotton fibers from the Nile River Valley. Rich with vitamins and minerals, this soil makes for a longer-lasting, silkier final product. The quality of Pure Parima sheets helped make them the Sleepfoundation.org Pick for Best Egyptian Cotton Sheets.

Shoppers should note that all Pure Parima luxury bedding sets come wrapped in a customized embroidered fabric pouch. For best results, buyers should store their sheets and pillowcases in the original packaging to prevent exposure to dirt. Stow bedding in a cool, dry, and well-ventilated area and wash it in cold water. Avoid liquid fabric softeners, chlorinated bleach, dryer sheets, and excessive heat to preserve the longevity of purchases. While line drying is the best choice, it's also acceptable to machine dry on the low-heat setting.

Want to learn more about the Midnight sheets or other products? Customers can feel free to email Pure Parima their questions at info@pureparima.com or contact Pure Parima team online

