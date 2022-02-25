Expertise.com Recognizes JJR Marketing Inc. as one of Best PR Firms in Naperville, Illinois; Public relations, marketing firm marks 17 years in business in 2022

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Los Angeles-based Expertise.com, a firm that finds and reviews top service professionals in over 200 industries across the U.S., named JJR Marketing, Inc. of Naperville, Illinois as one of its Best PR Firms in Naperville. JJR Marketing, a pr/marketing firm will celebrate 17 years in 2022.
With a goal to connect people with the best local experts, Expertise.com scored Naperville PR firms on more than 25 variables across five categories and analyzed the results. The selection criteria used these five categories:
- Availability—consistently approachable and responsive, so customers never feel ignored
- Qualifications—building customer confidence with licensing, accreditations, and awards.
- Reputation—a history of delighted customers and outstanding service
- Experience—masters of the craft, based on years of practical experience and education
- Professionalism—providing service with honesty, reliability, and respect
"Being recognized as one of the top agencies in Chicago by another third-party research company like Expertise.com means a lot," said JJR Marketing CEO Jacqueline S. Ruiz. "The commitment to serve our clients with the best standards, responsiveness and results is stronger than ever. Thank you so much for this recognition."
About JJR Marketing:
JJR Marketing is a full-service, award-winning marketing and public relations agency. We're passionate about taking your business to "ascending" mode. Our integrated approach harnesses the power of your brand to create leads, increase sales, drive digital traffic, tap into new markets and make things happen. That's why companies, from innovative start-ups to Fortune 500, choose JJR Marketing. For more information, visit https://jjrmarketing.com/.
About Expertise.com:
Finding the right highly-skilled professional takes significant time and effort, including in-depth research, detailed comparisons, and deciphering which online reviews are reliable and authentic. Expertise.com features only objectively quantified and qualified professionals hand-picked by our selection process. We do the research to understand what's important when searching for experienced professionals — whether dentists, attorneys, or roofers — so our readers trust that when we say a company is one of the best, it is. For more information, visit https://www.expertise.com/.
Our proprietary research and selection process identifies the top service professionals in over 200 different industries across the top cities in the United States. Every month we help over 1 million customers find the best qualified service professional for their needs. To date, we've analyzed over 10M companies and have generated $200M in revenue for the local businesses we feature on our site.
Media Contact
Marie Lazzara, JJR Marketing, 630-400-3361, marie@jjrmarketing.com
SOURCE JJR Marketing
