Dripcoin broadens its services, introducing multilingual support

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As years roll by, online financial transactions are becoming increasingly popular across the globe. Even though many of those who buy or sell are not native English speakers, till today most online brokerage sites offer only English support. Naturally, many people whose native language isn't English, and perform this type of activities, have gone through the frustration of trying to explain themselves to a tech support person. One company that has already brought to mind this burning issue is Dripcoin, which now offers multilingual support.
"As a reputed online brokerage, we cater to all corners of the world. Offering only English support seems to me as taking your clients for granted," said Miguel Reviniero, Dripcoin's spokesperson. "It's true, English is a widespread language, though we try our best to adjust ourselves to all our clients."
The real deal
For now, it seems that other companies don't rush to offer customer service in other languages. When dealing with digital tokens, it might be easy to forget that at the end of the day, what they are actually dealing with - is people.
"Our job isn't done when a client opens an account. It's necessary that they understand why we're the best choice for them. The fact that the world around us becomes more and more cosmopolitan, doesn't release us from the duty of communicating with our clients on even terms," continued Reviniero. "It's not a perk, but an essential part of what we do."
About Dripcoin
Dripcoin was founded with the goal of being a platform in which one can connect, learn and experience, with the aim of making digital assets accessible to anyone. Their motto is "simple is more". Dripcoin strives to simplify the process of exploring digital tokens and make it exciting and passion driven. No need for downloading heavy and slow applications. User experience, executions and managing assets are quick and friendly, also for the novice user. Clients can enjoy the intuitive interface's flexibility, and easily monitor multiple assets with dozens of study-based charts.
Though it's focused on personalization and community, Dripcoin leaves no stones unturned regarding privacy and security. These are main concerns for the company, and they are highly prioritized. Users' information is safe in a private system, therefore access is restricted. All of these aspects are included in this platform to provide the most optimal experience.
SOURCE Dripcoin
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.