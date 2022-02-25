CoinsMarkets Active User Count Hits 10K Mark

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the increasing enthusiasm and craze around digital currencies, many individuals have joined this sector to take full advantage of the digital markets' opportunities. Resultantly, various brokerage platforms are emerging that offer multiple services and perks to customers, enhancing the overall competitive environment. CoinsMarkets, a reliable and emerging broker, has recently announced that its active user-base has crossed the 10,000 mark.

" At CoinsMarkets, our focus has always been on generating a seamless and smooth user experience," stated Dennis Kamerow, CoinsMarkets spokesperson. "We are proud to reveal that our active-users count has hit the 10k milestone within a short period, manifesting the strong confidence our clients have in our services. We are not planning on stopping here; our mission is to further expand our reach by offering quality services and a secure and optimal environment to all our valued members."

A reliable web-based solution

CoinsMarkets is a trusted digital currency broker, incorporating a diverse range of digital assets and a high-technology platform, compatible with all types of electronic devices. The broker integrates a robust security framework to give the users safe access to the dynamic digital markets. Moreover, the platform's software allows the clients to utilize numerous graphical objects and charting tools, so that they can analyze the markets effectively. CoinsMarkets assimilates next generation technology with modern features, establishing a favorable and ideal environment for digital tokens.

"Our priority has always been to understand and address every need of our users. We take pride in our operational framework and services, which stand as proof of this commitment," explained Kamerow. "We have developed a strict security network to ensure the safety of our clients' funds and accounts. In addition, CoinsMarkets integrates an advanced platform and user-friendly interface with all the key features necessary in the financial sphere."

About CoinsMarkets

To help users stay up-to-date with market dynamics, CoinsMarkets provides top-notch services, features, and tools to its clientele. Their easily accessible and versatile platform allows individuals to utilize analysis tools and indicators in the most optimal manner. The top-level technology, fast orders executions, and in-place security policies also enable participants to access the digital market smoothly. Moreover, users can contact the 24/7 available customer support via email, chat and phone, to get quick solutions to any problem. With CoinsMarkets, acquiring expertise in the digital instruments markets has become simpler, easier, and safer.

SOURCE Coinsmarkets