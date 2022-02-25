Harmony Healthcare IT Recognized for Second Year as "Best Place to Work in Indiana"

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harmony Healthcare IT, a medical data management firm in South Bend, has been named to the "Best Places to Work in Indiana" list for the second year in a row. The award program, created by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, recognizes and honors leading employers with outstanding workplace cultures.

One of only a few 2022 award winners in the South Bend area, Harmony Healthcare IT is part of an elite group of 125 businesses statewide that will be officially celebrated at a ceremony on May 12, featured in the Indiana Chamber's BizVoice® magazine, and hosted on the "Inside INdiana Business with Gerry Dick" statewide television program.

"I am proud of our team and our contribution to healthcare," said Tom Liddell, CEO of Harmony Healthcare IT. "We demand a lot of ourselves for the benefit of our clients and their patients. We serve with humility within a culture that fosters innovation, recognizes performance, and rewards hard work."

The "Best Places to Work in Indiana" award criteria is weighted with 80 percent focused on comprehensive employee feedback about culture, benefits, perks, flexibility and the overall employee experience and the remaining 20 percent measuring the company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics.

Harmony Healthcare IT moved to a new building in 2021 to accommodate a team that expanded by 30 percent over the past two years. As steady growth continues, there are open positions which offer a variety of unique benefits ranging from an employee options program to wellness reimbursement to paid time off for volunteering.

"We have many tremendous employers in the state, so it's great to see more and more companies take part in this effort to evaluate their workplace cultures and gain the recognition they deserve," says Indiana Chamber President Kevin Brinegar. "These companies consistently demonstrate to their employees how much they value their contributions."

About Harmony Healthcare IT - Harmony Healthcare IT is a data management firm that moves and stores patient, employee, and business records for healthcare organizations. To strengthen care delivery and improve lives, vital information is preserved and managed in a way that keeps it accessible, usable, interoperable, secure, and compliant. Serving hundreds of healthcare clients in the U.S. and Canada, Harmony Healthcare IT has been consistently ranked as the #1 data extraction, migration, and archival healthcare IT company according to Black Book™ Market Research for three years (2019-2021) as well as ranked #1 in the 2020 Best in KLAS Software & Services Report as a Category Leader in Data Archiving. For employment opportunities and list of benefits at Harmony Healthcare IT, visit https://www.harmonyhit.com/careers/

