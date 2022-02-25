CITTASLOW KOREA NETWORK: "GOOD NEWS: THE MUNICIPALITY OF JANGHEUNG (JEOLLA-NAM-DO REGION) RECERTIFIES ITSELF AS CITTASLOW AFTER 9 YEARS"

ORVIETO, Italy, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The county of Jangheung was in 2007 one of the top three Cittaslow in Asia. Subsequently, in September 2013, it did not pass the recertification check.
Today after two years of hard and complex work with municipal administrators and technicians, associations, local stakeholders and citizens, Mayor Jongsun Jeong has submitted the request for recertification to the Cittaslow in his county.
After the careful analysis of the Cittaslow Korea Coordination represented by Prof. Bon Sohn and Prof. Jung Hee Jang, President Mauro Migliorini welcomed the county again into the Cittaslow family: "It's a great day, - says Migliorini - because the son he returns home, stronger and more prepared than when he left: the city of Jangheung today has all the requisites not only to be Cittaslow but to represent a model in Korea and in the world."
During the online certification session, which took place online this morning, Tuesday 22 February 2022, the strengths of the Jangheung Cittaslow Project were highlighted, the protection of the quality of river and marine waters and forests, the commitment to social issues, women, young people, the elderly to whom new special structures are dedicated, the agri-food production of excellence and, last but not least, the co-decision between the administration and the local community, the resilient villages in the surroundings.
This is a further sign of how Cittaslow is an incredible growth and development factor for the cities that join it.
Even in South Korea, administrations that for various reasons had left the network of cities of good living, are retracing their steps, precisely because they understand the precious contribution that an international network such as Cittaslow can make not only economically, but also and above all at the level quality of life for its citizens.
Cittaslow as a development opportunity for the city and for the entire region, Cittaslow as an element that seeks to harmoniously maintain the pace of life between fast and slow, between local and global, between analog and digital.
Returning to Cittaslow, Jangheung will be able to return to concretely aim for a model of sustainable development. It did so by starting a process that lasted 2 years, which began in 2020 and continued with work groups, meetings with all the social and productive realities of the county.
Jangheung, always known as "the land of happiness", "and the homeland of righteousness", with clear waters and green forests has undergone two years of recertification to continue to preserve this unspoiled nature and support sustainable development.
Today more than ever, the pandemic has brought to light the contradictions of unbridled development, without limits, which has led many cities and administrators to rethink their administrative action in a slow key through Cittaslow good practices.
SOURCE Cittaslow International
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.