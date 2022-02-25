Quench Announces Acquisition of Blue Caffe of North Carolina

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quench, a leading provider of filtered water solutions for businesses and dealer partners across North America, announced today that it has acquired Blue Caffe, a provider of point-of-use drinking water systems and coffee services based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Founded in 2002, Blue Caffe is a multi-city Wellsys dealer and enhances Quench's density across the state.

"We are proud to welcome Blue Caffe's customers to the Quench family," said Ryan Hartley, Vice President Corporate Development of Quench. "This is our third acquisition already in 2022 and is another example of our ongoing commitment to provide exit opportunities for POU dealers whenever they are ready."

"Quench has been a trusted partner of Blue Caffe, with their extensive product line and strategic nationwide resources I know that the synergies of products and staff will significantly enhance opportunities to serve our customers in an even better capacity," said Brad Kelley, owner of Blue Caffe.

About Quench

Quench USA, Inc. offers bottle-free filtered drinking water solutions for healthy and environmentally conscious consumers outside the home, through direct sales and independent dealers across North America. Our bottle-free water coolers, ice machines, sparkling water dispensers and coffee brewers, purify a user's existing water supply to provide reliable and convenient filtered water to a broad mix of businesses, including government, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and other large commercial customers, including more than half of the Fortune 500. Headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, Quench has sales and service operations across North America to serve our 60,000+ customers, and a network of over 250 independent dealers selling products under the brand names Pure Water Technology, Wellsys and Bluline. Quench is a Culligan Company. For more information, please visit https://quenchwater.com.

About Culligan

Founded in 1936 by Emmett Culligan, Culligan is a world leader in delivering water solutions that will improve the lives of its customers. The company offers some of the most technologically advanced, state-of-the-art water filtration and treatment products. Culligan's products include water softeners, drinking water systems, whole-house systems and solutions for businesses. Culligan's network of franchise dealers is the largest in the world, with over 900 dealers in 90 countries. For more information visit: http://www.culligan.com.

Media Contact

