Access Ready Makes Major Policy Moves At The National Level

PINELLAS PARK, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reporter Newsletter is a service of Access Ready Inc. which is an independent, non-profit, cross-disability education and advocacy organization promoting a policy of inclusion and accessibility of information and communications technology (ICT). For people with disabilities, accessible information and communications technology is a necessity, not a luxury or a convenience, which fosters independence, economic self-sufficiency, and active, meaningful participation in civic life.
Access Ready, Inc., an independent, non-profit, cross-disability advocacy organization promoting a policy of inclusion and accessibility across information and communication technology (ICT), announced today that it has retained two Washington, DC-area legal firms to further its public policy efforts. Access Ready seeks the establishment of Access Ready environments. Read More
Big Story
ACCESSIBILITY IS A SHARED RESPONSIBILITY
A chemical burn accident left Margaret Comin blind at two-and-a-half years old. Her mother, a progressive thinker for the mid-20th century, sent her to public school rather than a school for the blind. Comin was one of two blind children at the Duval County schools in Florida.
SHAPING ATTITUDES THROUGH THE LANGUAGE OF DISABILITY
Language preferences and connotations are constantly evolving—it can sometimes feel hard to keep up! In the spirit of Jewish Disability Awareness, Acceptance and Inclusion Month (JDAIM), when Jewish organizations and communities are working to raise awareness and promote the meaningful inclusion of people with disabilities and their families Read More
Business Accessibility
4 TOP LEGAL ISSUES FACING GROCERS
Nobody likes to get sued. Nevertheless, grocers have faced a myriad of lawsuits across various parts of their business, from the flavoring in private label sparkling water to workers wanting to wear "Black Lives Matter" face masks to screen reader compatibility with online features. Read More
Current Legal Actions
EEOC SUES PNEULINE SUPPLY FOR DISABILITY DISCRIMINATION AND RETALIATION Read More
P&G WEBSITE NOT ACCESSIBLE TO BLIND INDIVIDUALS, CLASS ACTION CLAIMS
Read More
Election Accessibility
ACCESS READY CHALLENGING THE STATE OF MARYLAND'S BOARD OF ELECTIONS
Access Ready has no confidence in the direction or choices being made by the Maryland State Board of Elections (SBE) where a new pollbook system is concerned. After a year of talking, we have found they have no real interest in accessibility. They say they do, but their actions indicate otherwise. Access Ready, and its community partners the IMAGE Center for People with Disabilities of Maryland, the National Association of the Deaf, and the National Federation of the Blind, seek to ensure that Marylanders with disabilities are able to exercise their right to vote with the same independence and privacy afforded to people without disabilities. Read More
Feature Extra
HOW 'BUILD BACK BETTER' SUPPORTS PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES
Read More
SUPER BOWL LVI HALFTIME SHOW TO FEATURE ASL PERFORMERS FOR THE FIRST TIME
Read More
Government Spotlight
SENATOR MURRAY LEADS HEARING ON BOOSTING EMPLOYMENT FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES. Read More
WHY DON'T FEDS GET DISABILITY INSURANCE?
Read More
Healthcare Accessibility
DIABETES KILLS MORE THAN 100,000 AMERICANS FOR SECOND YEAR IN A ROW, RAISING PUBLIC HEALTH ALARM
Read More
THE 3 TYPES OF HEARING LOSS
Hearing loss is a condition where you can't hear sound completely in either or both of your ears. Hearing loss is a progressive disorder, which means that it occurs gradually and spreads over time. About 25% of seniors between 65 to 74 years old experience hearing loss. However, hearing loss is not limited by the age of a person; a lot of things can lead to it. Read More
EYE IMPLANT MAY RESTORE SOME VISION FOR PEOPLE WITH MACULAR DEGENERATION
Two years ago, the researchers showed that with a thin, pixelated chip and specially designed glasses, they could restore limited vision in the center of the visual field of patients suffering from macular degeneration. Read More
Technology Spotlight
WHAT DOES THE FUTURE LOOK LIKE FROM AN ACCESSIBILITY POINT OF VIEW?
Dave Dame has Cerebral Palsy and heads up accessibility at Microsoft. He joins us to discuss his vision of an accessible future of working from home: Read More
Sponsored by Commonlook
Content Curation sponsored by Microassist
Circulation sponsored by eReleases
Assistive Technology curation sponsored by Top Tech Tidbits
Contact:
Douglas Towne
727-531-1000
330691@email4pr.com
SOURCE Access Ready Inc
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.