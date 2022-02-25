Access Ready Makes Major Policy Moves At The National Level

PINELLAS PARK, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reporter Newsletter is a service of Access Ready Inc. which is an independent, non-profit, cross-disability education and advocacy organization promoting a policy of inclusion and accessibility of information and communications technology (ICT). For people with disabilities, accessible information and communications technology is a necessity, not a luxury or a convenience, which fosters independence, economic self-sufficiency, and active, meaningful participation in civic life.

Access Ready, Inc., an independent, non-profit, cross-disability advocacy organization promoting a policy of inclusion and accessibility across information and communication technology (ICT), announced today that it has retained two Washington, DC-area legal firms to further its public policy efforts. Access Ready seeks the establishment of Access Ready environments.

Big Story

ACCESSIBILITY IS A SHARED RESPONSIBILITY

A chemical burn accident left Margaret Comin blind at two-and-a-half years old. Her mother, a progressive thinker for the mid-20th century, sent her to public school rather than a school for the blind. Comin was one of two blind children at the Duval County schools in Florida.

SHAPING ATTITUDES THROUGH THE LANGUAGE OF DISABILITY

Language preferences and connotations are constantly evolving—it can sometimes feel hard to keep up! In the spirit of Jewish Disability Awareness, Acceptance and Inclusion Month (JDAIM), when Jewish organizations and communities are working to raise awareness and promote the meaningful inclusion of people with disabilities and their families

Business Accessibility

4 TOP LEGAL ISSUES FACING GROCERS

Nobody likes to get sued. Nevertheless, grocers have faced a myriad of lawsuits across various parts of their business, from the flavoring in private label sparkling water to workers wanting to wear "Black Lives Matter" face masks to screen reader compatibility with online features.

Current Legal Actions

EEOC SUES PNEULINE SUPPLY FOR DISABILITY DISCRIMINATION AND RETALIATION Read More

P&G WEBSITE NOT ACCESSIBLE TO BLIND INDIVIDUALS, CLASS ACTION CLAIMS

Election Accessibility

ACCESS READY CHALLENGING THE STATE OF MARYLAND'S BOARD OF ELECTIONS

Access Ready has no confidence in the direction or choices being made by the Maryland State Board of Elections (SBE) where a new pollbook system is concerned. After a year of talking, we have found they have no real interest in accessibility. They say they do, but their actions indicate otherwise. Access Ready, and its community partners the IMAGE Center for People with Disabilities of Maryland, the National Association of the Deaf, and the National Federation of the Blind, seek to ensure that Marylanders with disabilities are able to exercise their right to vote with the same independence and privacy afforded to people without disabilities.

Feature Extra

HOW 'BUILD BACK BETTER' SUPPORTS PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES

SUPER BOWL LVI HALFTIME SHOW TO FEATURE ASL PERFORMERS FOR THE FIRST TIME

Government Spotlight

SENATOR MURRAY LEADS HEARING ON BOOSTING EMPLOYMENT FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES. Read More

WHY DON'T FEDS GET DISABILITY INSURANCE?

Healthcare Accessibility

DIABETES KILLS MORE THAN 100,000 AMERICANS FOR SECOND YEAR IN A ROW, RAISING PUBLIC HEALTH ALARM

THE 3 TYPES OF HEARING LOSS

Hearing loss is a condition where you can't hear sound completely in either or both of your ears. Hearing loss is a progressive disorder, which means that it occurs gradually and spreads over time. About 25% of seniors between 65 to 74 years old experience hearing loss. However, hearing loss is not limited by the age of a person; a lot of things can lead to it.

EYE IMPLANT MAY RESTORE SOME VISION FOR PEOPLE WITH MACULAR DEGENERATION

Two years ago, the researchers showed that with a thin, pixelated chip and specially designed glasses, they could restore limited vision in the center of the visual field of patients suffering from macular degeneration.

Technology Spotlight

WHAT DOES THE FUTURE LOOK LIKE FROM AN ACCESSIBILITY POINT OF VIEW?

Dave Dame has Cerebral Palsy and heads up accessibility at Microsoft. He joins us to discuss his vision of an accessible future of working from home:

