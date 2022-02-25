Worldwide Microlearning Industry to 2026 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Microlearning Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the microlearning market and it is poised to grow by $1.68 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 13.70% during the forecast period. The report on the microlearning market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing government initiatives and increase in penetration of smartphone.



The microlearning market analysis includes the component segment and geographic landscape.



The microlearning market is segmented as below:

By Component

Solution

Services

By Geography

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

This study identifies blended learning through AR as one of the prime reasons driving the microlearning market growth during the next few years.



The report on microlearning market covers the following areas:

Microlearning market sizing

Microlearning market forecast

Microlearning market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading microlearning market vendors that include Axonify Inc., Bigtincan Holdings Ltd., BTS Group AB, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., Epignosis LLC, Gnowbe Group Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., iSpring Solutions Inc., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., and Qstream Inc. Also, the microlearning market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Component

Market segments

Comparison by Component

Solution - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Component

6. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

7. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

8. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Axonify Inc.

Bigtincan Holdings Ltd.

BTS Group AB

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Epignosis LLC

Gnowbe Group Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

iSpring Solutions Inc.

Larsen and Toubro Ltd.

Qstream Inc.

9. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j7x85a

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets