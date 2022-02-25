Worldwide Microlearning Industry to 2026 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Microlearning Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the microlearning market and it is poised to grow by $1.68 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 13.70% during the forecast period. The report on the microlearning market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing government initiatives and increase in penetration of smartphone.
The microlearning market analysis includes the component segment and geographic landscape.
The microlearning market is segmented as below:
By Component
- Solution
- Services
By Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
This study identifies blended learning through AR as one of the prime reasons driving the microlearning market growth during the next few years.
The report on microlearning market covers the following areas:
- Microlearning market sizing
- Microlearning market forecast
- Microlearning market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading microlearning market vendors that include Axonify Inc., Bigtincan Holdings Ltd., BTS Group AB, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., Epignosis LLC, Gnowbe Group Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., iSpring Solutions Inc., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., and Qstream Inc. Also, the microlearning market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Component
- Market segments
- Comparison by Component
- Solution - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Component
6. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
7. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
8. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Axonify Inc.
- Bigtincan Holdings Ltd.
- BTS Group AB
- Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.
- Epignosis LLC
- Gnowbe Group Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- iSpring Solutions Inc.
- Larsen and Toubro Ltd.
- Qstream Inc.
9. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j7x85a
