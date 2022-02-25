10.2% of People Change Bed Sheets After 2 Months, New Study by Dunlopillo

SINGAPORE, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 10.2% of people change their bed sheets after 2 months, according to a new study by Dunlopillo Singapore .

Though changing bed sheets can be a chore, the majority still change bed sheets every 1 to 2 weeks.

Dunlopillo polled a representative sample of 252 male and female based in Singapore.

The survey was conducted online from March 26-30, 2021.

Relaxing Ritual Before Sleep: 4 out of 10 people play music before bedtime so that they can sleep. People with this habit reported going to sleep much easier and having healthier sleeping habits than those without one.

Impact of Mobile Phones Usage on Sleep: 76% of people who use mobile phones 1 hour before sleep can still fall asleep within 10min. However, this does not suggest that the sleep quality is good.

Bedsheet Hygiene: The research found that the majority (44.9%) changes bed sheets at least every 1 to 2 weeks. 9.2% of people that do not change bed sheets have the biggest problem falling asleep.

Effects of Exercise Duration on Sleep: 66.7% of people that exercise have a lesser problem falling asleep. It's interesting to know, however, that those with a higher exercise regimen also find it difficult to fall asleep.

Eating in Bed: The study found that the age group of 25 to 34 is the most likely to eat and drink in bed. People from 35 to 44 years old prefer to play cards/board games and read in bed.

Complete Study Results (updated on 24 Feb 2022): https://dunlopillo.com.sg/sleep-hygiene-statistics/

Dunlopillo is the world first latex mattress innovator. Established in 1931, Dunlopillo introduced the first latex mattresses to the world. They also created a revolutionary invention that applies Nano Silver technology, which eliminates and prevents harmful bacteria growth on its Talasilver Latex bedding range. The company is constantly developing new ways of improving sleep quality for their customers.

