10.2% of People Change Bed Sheets After 2 Months, New Study by Dunlopillo

SINGAPORE, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 10.2% of people change their bed sheets after 2 months, according to a new study by Dunlopillo Singapore.
Though changing bed sheets can be a chore, the majority still change bed sheets every 1 to 2 weeks.
Dunlopillo polled a representative sample of 252 male and female based in Singapore.
The survey was conducted online from March 26-30, 2021.
Relaxing Ritual Before Sleep: 4 out of 10 people play music before bedtime so that they can sleep. People with this habit reported going to sleep much easier and having healthier sleeping habits than those without one.
Impact of Mobile Phones Usage on Sleep: 76% of people who use mobile phones 1 hour before sleep can still fall asleep within 10min. However, this does not suggest that the sleep quality is good.
Bedsheet Hygiene: The research found that the majority (44.9%) changes bed sheets at least every 1 to 2 weeks. 9.2% of people that do not change bed sheets have the biggest problem falling asleep.
Effects of Exercise Duration on Sleep: 66.7% of people that exercise have a lesser problem falling asleep. It's interesting to know, however, that those with a higher exercise regimen also find it difficult to fall asleep.
Eating in Bed: The study found that the age group of 25 to 34 is the most likely to eat and drink in bed. People from 35 to 44 years old prefer to play cards/board games and read in bed.
Complete Study Results (updated on 24 Feb 2022): https://dunlopillo.com.sg/sleep-hygiene-statistics/
Dunlopillo is the world first latex mattress innovator. Established in 1931, Dunlopillo introduced the first latex mattresses to the world. They also created a revolutionary invention that applies Nano Silver technology, which eliminates and prevents harmful bacteria growth on its Talasilver Latex bedding range. The company is constantly developing new ways of improving sleep quality for their customers.
Media Contact:
Cheefoo Wong
+65 6776 0016
330610@email4pr.com
SOURCE Dunlopillo
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.