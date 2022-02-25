How Oleosphere® Technology Sets Earth Baby® Products Apart

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When Earth Baby founder Florence Nacino's grandson was born in the mid-2000s, the new grandmother was keenly aware of the need for baby products that used organic and natural ingredients. Nacino had over four decades of experience as a health and beauty formulation researcher, chemist, and regulatory specialist, and her time in her industry had shown her the deeply unsettling number of harmful and even toxic ingredients that found their way into many baby products.

The result of Nacino's professional knowledge combined with her desire to use safe, organic ingredients led to the creation of Earth Baby®. From its inception, the family health and hygiene brand focused on delivering safe and effective products that parents and children alike can use.

While the safety element of Earth Baby®'s products came through the use of organic, natural ingredients, the efficacy factor took a bit more time to develop. Nacino's team got to work, and the result was the creation of the brand's innovative Oleosphere® Technology.

This unique, high-performance delivery system utilizes Oleosomes, tiny "bubbles" that store organic skin-softening oils and vitamins, such as safflower seed oil and vitamin E. These help to safely and effectively deliver the ingredients of each Earth Baby® product.

Bianca Murphy, the VP of Sales and Marketing for Earth Baby International, Inc., explains the importance of Oleosomes in making each product so effective, "Earth Baby® offers the only baby care products that use Oleosphere® Technology," Murphy explains, adding that using that technology "means your baby receives the maximum amount of moisture and receives ongoing hydration to their skin throughout the day. Oleospheres® also help to maintain the integrity of other ingredients in all our formulas."

On the Earth Baby® website, the benefits of Oleosphere® Technology are broken down into four categories. These explain that the innovative science:

Maintains moisturization and hydration by replenishing the natural skin barrier.

Delivers the products' emollient oils and vitamins via a time-controlled release.

Reduces irritation by dramatically lowering the need for large quantities of UV filters.

Improves the waterproof element of its formulas with less of a whitening effect (a common side effect of mineral-based natural sunscreens.)

While many companies use organic and natural ingredients in baby products these days, no one does this like Earth Baby®. From day one, the company has been able to lean on its founder's deep scientific knowledge for its natural and organic formulas. Add in the company's innovative high-performance Oleosphere® technology, and Earth Baby® products are able to achieve a unique level of safety and effectiveness that can't be matched by other brands on the market.

About Earth Baby®: Earth Baby® was originally founded in 2007 by Florence Nacino. As a new grandmother, Nacino wanted to use her past experience as a health and beauty formulation researcher, chemist, and regulatory specialist to create a line of organic, natural, baby-safe products. The company was relaunched from 2019 to 2020 and has continued to grow ever since. Learn more at earthbabystore.com .

