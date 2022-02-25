Rental Beast Names Shawn Keller as New Vice President of Technology to Support Accelerated Growth

SOMERVILLE, Mass. , Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rental Beast, the leading rental data and technology solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Shawn Keller as Vice President of Technology. A highly experienced and proven technology leader, Mr. Keller succeeds Harald Skardal, who is retiring after more than seven years of successful leadership at Rental Beast. Keller will be responsible for driving the firm's technology strategy, working across teams to improve existing infrastructure, accommodate increasing business volumes, and lead the continued creation of new solutions for Multiple Listing Services, REALTOR® Associations, and real estate professionals.

Keller brings more than 25 years of deep software product and technology solutioning experience to Rental Beast along with a proven track record for shepherding enterprise SaaS products from ideation phase to product launch and beyond. He began his technology career as a software engineer and technical architect developing solutions for Fortune 500 global consultancies, including Ernst and Young, BDO, and Hitachi Consulting. Since then, Mr. Keller has stepped into multiple senior leadership roles, building and leading best-in-class product development teams through their growth cycles, with a focus on organizational development, technical innovation, and incubation of new product offerings.

Shawn enjoys a well-established reputation as an accomplished change agent for product delivery effectiveness combined with high quality, honed through leadership within a diverse range of industries, including mortgage banking, property management, automotive lending, and travel and hospitality.

"I am delighted to join the accomplished team at Rental Beast. The vision and opportunity to scale at Rental Beast caught my attention at the very beginning," said Mr. Keller. "I'm excited about growing Rental Beast's technology team and delivering transformative technology in support of Rental Beast's phenomenal growth in the industry."

In addition to his new role at Rental Beast, Mr. Keller sits on a Board of Advisors for Missouri State University, focused on the continual development of a Design Thinking/Customer Experience post-graduate program.

About Rental Beast

Rental Beast is a leading real estate technology firm with an end-to-end SaaS platform designed to empower real estate professionals and the nation's most comprehensive database of more than ten million rental properties. Sourced directly from property owners, updated in real-time, and offering a fulfillment-grade rental dataset, the Rental Beast database provides real estate professionals with an unparalleled view of all properties and owner types.

Utilizing a seamless and secure integration, participating MLSs and REALTOR® Associations can capture thousands of properties that are normally off-MLS inventory, and leverage essential search, data ingestion, and maintenance systems needed to help member agents and subscribers capture their share of $12 billion in annual leasing commissions.

Rental Beast is recognized and supported by Second Century Ventures, the capital and strategic growth arm of the National Association of REALTORS® and is a proud member of the 2022 REACH-Canada program.

Learn more at RentalBeast.com, or see open technology positions at go.RentalBeast.com/Careers.

Media Contact:

Myra Jolivet

(760) 610-9096

330619@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rental-beast-names-shawn-keller-as-new-vice-president-of-technology-to-support-accelerated-growth-301489923.html

SOURCE Rental Beast