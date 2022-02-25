Oakbridge Insurance Extends Footprint in Metro Atlanta Through Partnership with Marietta Insurance Services

ATLANTA, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC (Oakbridge), one of the largest independent insurance and risk management agencies in the Southeast, today announced a new partnership with Marietta Insurance Services, an independent agency headquartered in Marietta, Georgia. The partnership extends Oakbridge's footprint in Metro Atlanta in support of the firm's aggressive growth model.
The partnership creates a broader suite of carriers, resources and risk management services for specialty personal lines and commercial lines solutions for clients in the growing Atlanta suburbs.
"We are excited to welcome Marietta Insurance Services as our newest partner. Their reputation in Georgia as a client-centric advisor is evidenced by their relationships and longevity in the market," said Oakbridge CEO Robbie Smith. "This partnership will allow us to further extend Marietta's successful insurance solutions and service offerings in north Atlanta and beyond."
The partnership offers Marietta Insurance Services access to Oakbridge's sales training and risk management platform, including its innovative Proactive Services offering that seeks to identify and mitigate risks through proprietary analysis and a hands-on, consultative approach.
"Oakbridge's partner-first model allows us to grow our insurance capabilities while maintaining the service our clients know and trust," said Marietta Insurance Services Principal Jimmy Mayo. "This opportunity allows us to bolster our current service offerings through increased carrier access, enhanced training and resource offerings while taking advantage of unprecedented industry growth and innovation."
As an Oakbridge partner, Marietta Insurance Services will maintain its presence in Marietta, Georgia.
About Oakbridge Insurance Agency
Founded in 2020 through the merger of four leading insurance and risk management firms in the Southeast, Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC is a rapidly growing partnership model for firms seeking accelerated growth, access to capital and an expanded suite of resources with which to serve clients. Ranked a "Top 100" insurance brokerage by Business Insurance and Insurance Journal magazines, Oakbridge is now one of the largest privately owned insurance, risk management, and employee benefits agencies in the region. The agency has specific experience in the agriculture, bond/surety, construction, financial, health care, manufacturing, municipalities, non-profit, senior living, and transportation industries. Learn more: www.oakbridgeinsurance.com.
Contact:
Christen Engel
Poston Communications
(404) 875-3400
330680@email4pr.com
SOURCE Oakbridge Insurance
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.