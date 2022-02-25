Oakbridge Insurance Extends Footprint in Metro Atlanta Through Partnership with Marietta Insurance Services

ATLANTA, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC (Oakbridge), one of the largest independent insurance and risk management agencies in the Southeast, today announced a new partnership with Marietta Insurance Services, an independent agency headquartered in Marietta, Georgia. The partnership extends Oakbridge's footprint in Metro Atlanta in support of the firm's aggressive growth model.

The partnership creates a broader suite of carriers, resources and risk management services for specialty personal lines and commercial lines solutions for clients in the growing Atlanta suburbs.

"We are excited to welcome Marietta Insurance Services as our newest partner. Their reputation in Georgia as a client-centric advisor is evidenced by their relationships and longevity in the market," said Oakbridge CEO Robbie Smith. "This partnership will allow us to further extend Marietta's successful insurance solutions and service offerings in north Atlanta and beyond."

The partnership offers Marietta Insurance Services access to Oakbridge's sales training and risk management platform, including its innovative Proactive Services offering that seeks to identify and mitigate risks through proprietary analysis and a hands-on, consultative approach.

"Oakbridge's partner-first model allows us to grow our insurance capabilities while maintaining the service our clients know and trust," said Marietta Insurance Services Principal Jimmy Mayo. "This opportunity allows us to bolster our current service offerings through increased carrier access, enhanced training and resource offerings while taking advantage of unprecedented industry growth and innovation."

As an Oakbridge partner, Marietta Insurance Services will maintain its presence in Marietta, Georgia.

About Oakbridge Insurance Agency

Founded in 2020 through the merger of four leading insurance and risk management firms in the Southeast, Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC is a rapidly growing partnership model for firms seeking accelerated growth, access to capital and an expanded suite of resources with which to serve clients. Ranked a "Top 100" insurance brokerage by Business Insurance and Insurance Journal magazines, Oakbridge is now one of the largest privately owned insurance, risk management, and employee benefits agencies in the region. The agency has specific experience in the agriculture, bond/surety, construction, financial, health care, manufacturing, municipalities, non-profit, senior living, and transportation industries. Learn more: www.oakbridgeinsurance.com.

