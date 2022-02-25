Cannaphyll® Now Available in Southern California at Earthbar®

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Angelinos have been aware of Cannaphyll's best-in-class, hemp-infused topicals since the bi-coastal brand launched its first products nationwide in 2020. Since then, its popular body-care formulas have only been available in California via e-commerce channels. Beginning this month, the SoCal marketplace will be able to purchase Cannaphyll topicals in select Earthbar locations in Los Angeles and Orange Counties.

Earthbar President, Bob Lustig, commented on the arrival of Cannaphyll products in his stores, "Cannaphyll offers premium products at affordable prices. We are excited to offer them for sale in select locations."

Cannaphyll's line of topical products includes gel, spray, and cream options. Each contains 1,000 mg of USDA Certified Organic hemp oil per ounce. Additionally, Cannaphyll's patent-pending formulas utilize other active ingredients, such as elderberry, aloe vera, arnica, hyaluronic acid, and a signature blend of essential oils. This potent combination of phylloceuticals works to deliver fast-acting, natural relief from pain and inflammation.

"We're very excited to make our products more easily available to the Southern California consumer," says Cannaphyll CEO, Jude Bond, adding that "Los Angeles has been one of our most popular markets to-date, and we're proud that it has been an early adopter of the brand." LA Weekly recently named Cannaphyll one of the 12 Best CBD Lotions and Creams, calling it "a unique blend of effective and gentle ingredients to support pain, muscle, and joint relief." For a list of Earthbar locations that stock Cannaphyll, please visit Cannaphyll's store locator, via www.cannaphyll.com

About Cannaphyll®: Cannaphyll is a health and wellness brand based in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida and San Francisco, California. The original Cannaphyll formula was created by company founder and VP of Product Development, Kim Clark, in 2011. The company was founded in 2017 when Jude Bond joined Clark to market her popular hemp-oil-infused topicals. Registered in 2019, the brand officially launched in February of the following year, winning Best Overall Branding and Marketing at USA CBD Expo 2020. The brand's products are available in many locations, including cannaphyll.com , amazon.com , select Earthbar stores, physicians' offices, chiropractors, yoga studios, acupuncturists, and many others. Learn more about Cannaphyll at cannaphyll.com .

About Earthbar®: Founded in 1971, Earthbar® is respected as a Southern California, holistically-based healthy supply company. They pride themselves in offering a "better way of being" and believe in "Provision with a Purpose." Earthbar is constantly researching, innovating, and striving to bring their loyal consumers a variety of "better-for-you" products. They presently have locations across the state of California, including operations in numerous Equinox Gyms, the Los Angeles International Airport, and free-standing brick-and-mortar outlets. For more information visit www.earthbar.com .

