Mitch Gould's Nutritional Products International's Team Ready for ECRM's "Weight Management, Nutrition and Vitamin Program" in March

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitch Gould's Nutritional Products International is a mainstay at ECRM events, which will bring buyers and product manufacturers together for private one-on-one meetings in March.

"We have been representing health and wellness brands at ECRM events for more than a decade," said Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL. "Next month, my team again will introduce the latest innovative health and wellness products to buyers from the major retailers in the country."

Gould said retailers participating in ECRM "Weight Management, Nutrition and Vitamin Program" in March include 7-Eleven, Amazon. Bed Bath & Beyond, Cardinal Health, CVS Health, GNC, Kinney Drugs, Meijer, Publix Supermarkets, Ross Stores, Sam's Club, The Vitamin Shoppe, and Walgreens.

Gould is no stranger to working with retailers across the country during his 30-year-plus career.

"I have sold leading brands to all the top retailers, such as Walmart, Amazon, GNC, Vitamin World, Target, Costco, Sam's Club, K-Mart, 7-11, CVS, and Rite Aid," Gould said.

Gould has also visited the national headquarters of many of these retailers.

"When you arrive at some of these headquarters, it is like visiting a small city," Gould said. "Walmart, Costco, and Target are just a few of the headquarters I've visited."

Gould's team attends ECRM events because NPI works with domestic and international health and wellness companies that are launching products or expanding their presence in the U.S.

"I developed the 'Evolution of Distribution' system that provides product manufacturers with a turnkey, one-stop approach to product launches," he said. "We offer sales and support staff, marketing services, logistics expertise, and any other service the clients need, such as website development."

Gould said NPI represent clients at ECRM events and will conduct all the follow-up that has to be done to place a product with a retailer.

"We are all set for ECRM in March," he said.

For more information, visit www.nutricompany.com.

MORE ON NPI'S FOUNDER

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. In the early 2000s, Gould was part of a "Powerhouse Trifecta" that placed more than 150 products on Amazon's new health and wellness category.

Gould has represented sports and entertainment icons, such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, and Wayne Gretzky.

