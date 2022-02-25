S-Trends Sportswear Signs AFL Sydney Using Next-Generation Brikl Technology

LEUVEN, Belgium, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brikl, the world's leading MicroStore e-commerce software platform for custom and promotional businesses and suppliers, proudly announced today that its client, S-Trends Sportswear, has signed a partnership deal with AFL Sydney and all of its clubs. S-Trends Sportswear, a company that creates ethically made-to-order team wear, signed AFL Sydney shortly after going live on Brikl.
S-Trends will use Brikl's industry-leading MicroStore technology to support AFL Sydney during Match of the Round for 2022, outfitting league officials and AFL Sydney employees in sustainable, ethically-made apparel throughout the year. S-Trends will also be using Brikl's MicroStore innovation to help AFL Sydney senior club volunteers reduce administrative time and costs by streamlining their operations through the platform.
Brikl has solidified its market-leading presence over the last six months with 300% growth year on year. This growth reflects the increasing demand from custom and promotional businesses to expedite the process of setting up team stores, group shops, and company stores. Brikl turns this setup process—which can traditionally take hours over days to create a single team store—into 15 minutes or less. All while allowing its users to automate highly time-consuming and manual operations.
"We're so proud of S-Trends Sportswear's partnership deal with AFL Sydney," said Jason Reinhardt, CCO and Co-Founder of Brikl. "There's no better proof that Brikl technology can give smaller companies the power of a big company. The bespoke functionalities and next-generation innovations S-Trends will leverage through Brikl's platform have given them the competitive edge and practical tools they need to support the demands of several teams. We couldn't be more excited to see what's to come. "
About Brikl
Brikl, the leading next-generation MicroStore software platform, was founded in 2016 by Maarten Boone, Tobias Meixner, and Jason Reinhardt. Their vision was to streamline the way businesses sell custom products online by allowing them to set up MicroStores in under 15 minutes and expedite the design process through placeholders, embellishment tools and 3D visualization. For more information, visit www.brikl.com.
Media Contact:
Suz Pathmanathan
+31638261680
330621@email4pr.com
SOURCE Brikl
