Energistics Appoints Pablo Pérez Bardasz to its Board of Directors

HOUSTON, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Energistics, an affiliate of The Open Group® and global, non-profit consortium in the oil and gas industry, today announces the appointment of Pablo Perez Bardasz, the President and CEO of Bardasz, to its Board of Directors.

With over 25 years of experience in upstream oil and gas technology, Pablo is an expert in data management, visualization, analytics, and operational solutions. His many years of international experience have given him deep insights into diverse business requirements revolving around data solutions and real-time services globally. Please go to https://bardasz.com/news/energistics-appoints-pablo-perez-bardasz-to-its-board-of-directors for more information about this organization.

He started his career as a software developer with PDVSA. In 2002, he joined Petrolink and spent 12 years focused on business development and strategic sales of real time services. He became active in the Energistics community in 2007 in various positions as LATAM Region Lead, member of the WITSML Executive Team, and lead of standards adoption for the Americas. In 2014 he started his own company, Bardasz, providing ultimate solutions to monitor and optimize drilling and completion operations.

On the day of his election, Pablo said: "It is a great privilege to be appointed to the Energistics Board of Directors. Our industry is undergoing a massive digital transformation movement that will revolutionize business processes by unlocking greater use of multiple data types from a variety of data sources. Energistics plays an integral role enabling companies to seamlessly extract more value out of the data."

Steve Nunn, CEO and President of The Open Group, and a member of the Energistics Board of Directors commented: "We are delighted to welcome Pablo to the Board of Directors. Pablo brings considerable experience and expertise which is vital at this very important time for Energistics and the industry. I look forward to working with Pablo and the other Board Members as we continue to lead the charge in data exchange standards for the industry."

In addition to Steve Nunn, other members of Energistics Board of Directors include Laurent Deny, Oil & Gas Software Development Manager at Emerson; David Smith BEACON Senior Solutions Manager at Baker Hughes; and Wilfred Berlang, General Manager Reservoir Surveillance Technology at Shell.

About Energistics

Energistics is a global, non-profit consortium in the oil and gas industry that was established over 25 years ago. Its goal is to bring upstream professionals within the industry so they can create a more collaborative environment for developing and deploying open data exchange standards as well as for challenges related to information sharing within the oil and gas industry. Its members include a number of oil companies and oilfield service companies as well as hardware and software vendors, system integrators, and regulatory agencies — all of which have become part of a global standards community.

As of January 1, 2022, Energistics has become an affiliate of The Open Group. This has created a larger and broader community through which they can better foster the development of data standards such as WITSML and OSDU. Please go to www.energistics.org for more information about this organization.

About The Open Group

The Open Group is a global consortium that enables the achievement of business objectives through technology standards. Our diverse membership of more than 870 organizations includes customers, systems and solutions suppliers, tool vendors, integrators, academics, and consultants across multiple industries. Further information on The Open Group can be found at www.opengroup.org.

