Acquisition of Novatherm Energy's intellectual property - Simoneau pursues its green energy initiatives and positions itself as a true market leader

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Feb. 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Simoneau, North American leader in boiler room equipment engineering and manufacturing is pleased to announce the acquisition of the intellectual property of Novatherm Energy, a Quebec-based company that specializes in the manufacturing of electric boilers and thermal energy production equipment.

"It is with great excitement and high regard for Novatherm Energy's technologies that we made this important acquisition," says Nancy Simoneau, president and CEO of Simoneau.

"In an era of business model transformations, where the ways of doing business are changing, Simoneau and Novatherm Energy share a long-term endeavour and goal: maximizing the energy efficiency of our clients' boiler room equipment while contributing to the reduction of the effects of global warming," she adds.

"Over the years, we developed our knowhow and provided modern and innovative equipment designed and manufactured in Quebec based on the highest quality standards. Today, we are proud to join Simoneau, a true leader in North America, which will ensure the sustainability of our labours and business relationships," says Alex Lapierre, president of Novatherm Energy.

"Joining Simoneau means embracing a corporate culture and common values based on passion, innovation and collaboration. It also means participating in the manufacturing of thermal energy production equipment designed to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions while also improving their performance," he adds.

This acquisition allows us to keep in Quebec a particular skillset for this sector, including specialized jobs. Also, the founder and president of Novatherm Energy, Alex Lapierre, will bring his vast experience and knowhow to Simoneau.

"It is in the spirit of collaboration that our two companies are joining forces. We want to continue to promote local talent by creating jobs in our Quebec facilities. Simoneau's presence in Canada and in the U.S. will continue to promote Quebec-based innovations beyond our borders," mentions Nancy Simoneau.

Protecting the environment through industrial innovation

Focused on modernizing the industry, Simoneau is leveraging its innovation and dynamic teams to help reduce greenhouse gases.

While remaining competitive faced with its clients' latest economic and environmental challenges, Simoneau now carries the most innovative and energy-efficient equipment and solutions in the industry. Through the sale and distribution of innovative, green, and thermally efficient equipment, this will contribute to industry sector decarbonization and the reduction of the effects of global warming.

"With our respective knowledge and experience, we are now fast-tracking an innovation project, namely boiler room electrification solutions. Our teams of engineers and technicians will continue exploring new avenues to integrate electrical energy and other renewable sources into steam and heat production," adds Nancy Simoneau.

The largest selection of industrial boilers on the market

With Novatherm Energy's equipment, Simoneau now has the most comprehensive range of industrial boilers on the market. This acquisition will bolster Simoneau's sales teams, a commercial extension of Novatherm Energy, thanks to the combination of electric boiler expertise and knowledge, in turn favourably positioning the company in its industry.

For nearly 40 years, Simoneau has invested in boiler room equipment innovation. Its MAVERICK®, SPARK®, WARDEN®, COMMANDER®, NOMAD® and VALIANT® boilers use technological innovations designed to ensure maximum energy efficiency and efficient and safe pressure vessel maintenance.

In North America, Simoneau is a leader in boiler room equipment engineering and manufacturing. With 135 employees located in Quebec, Ontario, and the United States, Simoneau is equipped to manufacture and service close to 500 industrial boiler systems throughout North America. Simoneau carries the most comprehensive line of high-performance steam, hot water, fire tube and electric boilers on the market.

