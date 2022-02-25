Bicycle Market to Gain Lucrative Prospects Owing to Rise in Demand for Environment-friendly Transportation Options, Notes TMR Report

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bicycle market is projected to register growth at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030, according to analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR). Moreover, the market is prognosticated to gain a valuation of US$ 82 Bn by 2030.

Government authorities of several nations across the globe are taking initiatives to encourage people to increase the use of bicycles. For instance, many countries globally are advancing their bicycling infrastructure by creating dedicated bicycling lanes. In addition, development of new road signs for bicyclists, additional parking space for bicycles, traffic lights, and isolated biking lanes are some of the key initiatives that are promoting the use of bicycles. Moreover, governments are executing different pilot programs in many cities globally in order to study the impact of bicycle infrastructure and lanes on the traffics across the cities, according to TMR report on the global bicycle market.

Companies operating in the global bicycle market are increasing investments toward the development of technologically advanced products. Moreover, many enterprises are focusing on advancing the quality of their products by introducing new features, improving rider comfort, and advancing overall performance of bicycles. Such efforts are creating sales growth in the global bicycle market.

Bicycle Market: Key Findings

Demand for bicycles is being increasing across many cities from developing and developed nations around the world owing to rise in awareness about many advantages they offer. Furthermore, surge in the number of self-identified bicyclists globally and increase in availability of a wide range of bicycle types are creating revenue-generation opportunities in the global bicycle market.

Electric bicycles are gaining immense popularity due to their ability of offer increased levels of comfort and cost-efficiency. Moreover, there has been rise in the sales of these products, as they are being increasingly seen as an environment-friendly option for transportation, notes TMR report on the global bicycle market.

Players operating in the bicycle market are anticipated to observe rise in the demand for road and mountain bicycles, owing to surge in awareness pertaining to health advantages of these products such as improved muscle strength, flexibility, cardiovascular fitness, decreased stress levels, advanced joint mobility, improved coordination and posture, lowered body fat levels, and strengthened bones

Bicycle Market: Growth Boosters

Rise in inclination among people toward the use of environment-friendly transportation system options is driving the sales growth in the bicycle market

Growing awareness about health benefits of using bicycles is propelling the bicycle market

Bicycle Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific holds major share of the growth of the bicycle market, owing to rise in health awareness among regional population and increase in participation of this population base to maintain a healthy lifestyle. The Asia Pacific market is estimated to expand during the forecast period, owing to growing initiatives of regional governments to support the bicycle manufacturing plants.

Bicycle Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Boardman Bikes Ltd

BMC Switzerland AG

Firefox Bikes

Cannondale Bicycle Corporation (Cycling Sports Group, Inc.)

Giant Bicycle

Fuji Bike Worldwide

Shimano Inc.

SCOTT Sports SA

Trek Bicycle Corporation

Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc.

Bicycle Market Segmentation

Type

Road Bicycle

Mountain Bicycle

Hybrid Bicycle

Touring Bicycle

Fitness Bicycle

Cruiser Bicycle

Cyclocross Bicycle

Others

Size

XXS

XS

S

M

L

XL

XXL

Technology

Conventional

Electric

Gear Type

With Gear

Without Gear

Suspension

Front Suspension

Full Suspension

No Suspension

Price

Low

Medium

High

End Use

Men

Women

Kids

Distribution Channel

Online

o e-Commerce Websites

o Company-owned Website

Offline

o Multi Brand Stores

o Specialty Stores

Others

Region

North America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

