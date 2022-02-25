ATTENTION FORMER CUSTOMERS OF DARRYL COHEN AT MORGAN STANLEY: National Investment Fraud Lawyers KlaymanToskes Continues to Investigate Ex-Financial Advisor Barred for Defrauding Professional Athletes

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National investment fraud lawyers KlaymanToskes continues to pursue its investigation of Darryl Cohen, who was a broker in Morgan Stanley's MS Global Sports and Entertainment division in Westlake Village, California.
According to securities attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq., "Brokerage firms such as Morgan Stanley are responsible for all of their financial advisors' business activities, and are required to take affirmative action to monitor and uncover any unapproved outside business activities. Their failure to do so may result in liability, and can be a basis for a FINRA arbitration claim."
FINRA recently barred Cohen for failing to respond fully and completely to its investigation into possible conversion and improper use of customer funds. Cohen's failure to adequately respond to FINRA's requests stymied its investigation in what the self-regulatory organization describes as "very serious potential misconduct."
The sole purpose of this release is to investigate the sales practices of ex-Morgan Stanley broker Darryl Cohen concerning improper use of customer funds for FINRA violations, including a failure to supervise. Former customers of Darryl Cohen who have information relating to the manner in which he handled customer accounts are encouraged to contact Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq., at 888-899-2034, and download our Special Investor Report.
KlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. KlaymanToskes has recovered more than $228 million for investors in FINRA arbitrations. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.
