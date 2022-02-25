300% increase in office space demand as lockdown restrictions end across continental Europe

AMSTERDAM and PARIS, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flexas.com offers Continental Europe's widest selection of available office spaces. By combining a transparent online platform with personal service and local market expertise, it offers the fastest route to your next office.

As COVID-19 measurements and national lockdown restrictions gradually come to an end, Flexas.com registers a 300% spike in new office space inquiries across the continental European region.

Over the course of the pandemic, many businesses were pushed to fundamentally alter how they operate. Employees have experienced on-site, remote, and hybrid work in the last two years. Despite the many benefits of working from home, people demonstrate a desire to return to the work culture they were used to.

Collaboration is human interaction

Employees show a need for those human interactions and socializing opportunities that they were used to from pre-pandemic times. While employers want to offer the best tools and environment that cultivates productivity, employees seek more than just a paycheck. They search for fulfillment in the work they are delivering. Thus, employers and employees reconsider their relationships with the working environment and re-evaluate what they expect from their office space.

"Since the need for working from home is coming to an end, we have seen a huge increase in the demand for office spaces. During the past pandemic period, we have seen that flexibility is one of the most important requirements while looking for a new office space. With the recent developments, we see a market demand spike as employers are re-evaluating what their employees expect from their offices. Resulting in above-average market movement. On top of that, with the restrictions ending, employers are more willing to commit to new investments." explains Marcel de Groot, CEO at Flexas.com

Flexibility above all

There is a clear need in the market for flexible contracts. Employers ask for the ability to be able to upsize or downsize. Having this ability allows their businesses to quickly act on market trends and business success. Long term contracts are therefore currently less in favor.

ABOUT FLEXAS.COM

Flexas.com is continental Europe's biggest new style office broker. They help companies and entrepreneurs in their search for their most suitable office space. They provide independent professional advice and their services are completely free of charge for tenants.

Flexas.com provides an online platform on which you can efficiently find the most suitable office space. Here you'll find over 2,500 available office spaces in all thinkable sizes. Combined with personal service and market expertise, they help thousands of companies per year in their search for their next office space.

Flexas.com has offices in Amsterdam and Paris and serves the European continent with native regional experts.

