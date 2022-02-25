Global Grow Light Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Grow Light Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global grow light market reached a value of US$ 3.58 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 6.99 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A grow light, or plant light, is an artificial source of light that emits light in the electromagnetic spectrum to promote photosynthesis and accelerate growth in plants. It is commonly available in fluorescent, high-intensity discharge (HID), light-emitting diodes (LED) and incandescent variants. They are primarily used for supplementing sunlight, color and temperature to the crops and can be customized according to a specific goal, such as flowering inhibition, anthocyanin accumulation and enhanced rooting. Owing to this, they find extensive applications in vertical farming, indoor farming, commercial greenhouses, landscaping, and for other purposes.



Significant growth in the agricultural sector is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, widespread adoption of vertical and indoor farming practices is also providing a boost to the market growth. The hydroponic farming systems use multiple grow lights to maintain an adequate amount of sunlight and protecting the plants from damage caused by insects and pests.

Additionally, the rising demand for food as a result of the increasing population, coupled with the limited availability of cultivable land, is also impacting the product demand positively. Grow lights aid in maintaining the optimal yield and plant quality, thereby meeting the steadily rising food demand across the globe. Apart from this, various technological advancements, including the development of smart grow lights integrated with the Internet of Things (IoT), are acting as another growth-inducing factor. Other factors, including various innovations in the field of agricultural sciences and the implementation of favorable government policies, are projected to drive the market in the upcoming years.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global grow light market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on technology, installation type, spectrum and application.



Breakup by Technology:

HID

LED

Fluorescent

Others

Breakup by Installation Type:

New Installations

Retrofit Installations

Breakup by Spectrum:

Full-Spectrum

Partial Spectrum

Breakup by Application:

Indoor Farming

Vertical Farming

Commercial Greenhouse

Turf and Landscaping

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Chile

Peru

Others

Middle East and Africa

and Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Epistar, Everlight Electronics, Gavita International B.V., General Electric Company, Heliospectra AB, Illumitex Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LumiGrow, Osram Licht AG, Shenzhen Juson Technology Co. Ltd., etc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Grow Light Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Technology

6.1 HID

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 LED

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Fluorescent

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Installation Type

7.1 New Installations

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Retrofit Installations

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Spectrum

8.1 Full-Spectrum

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Partial Spectrum

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Indoor Farming

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Vertical Farming

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Commercial Greenhouse

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Turf and Landscaping

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Epistar

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.2 Everlight Electronics

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Gavita International B.V.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 General Electric Company

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Heliospectra AB

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.6 Illumitex Inc.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 LumiGrow

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Osram Licht AG

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Shenzhen Juson Technology Co. Ltd.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

