Resideo to Participate at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies, Inc. REZI, a leading global provider of home comfort and security solutions and distributor of commercial and residential security and audio-visual products, today announced that CFO Tony Trunzo is scheduled to participate at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco, CA on Monday, March 7, 2022.
Resideo's Fireside Chat, beginning at 11:30 a.m. PT on Monday, March 7, 2022, will be webcast live. Interested individuals can access the live webcast via the Investor Relations section of Resideo's website at https://investor.resideo.com.
About Resideo
Resideo is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of technology-driven products and solutions that provide comfort, security, energy efficiency and control to customers worldwide. Building on a 130-year heritage, Resideo has a presence in more than 150 million homes globally, with 15 million systems installed in homes each year. We continue to serve more than 110,000 professionals through leading distributors, including our ADI Global Distribution business, which exports to more than 100 countries from nearly 200 stocking locations around the world. For more information about Resideo, please visit www.resideo.com.
Contacts:
Investors:
Media:
Jason Willey
Oliver Clark
SOURCE Resideo Technologies, Inc.
