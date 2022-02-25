Miami Councilman, Army LT Colonel, and Retired Law Enforcement join forces with POTC (Police Officer Training Corps) to reduce violence and improve relations between people of color and police

MIAMI, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Strong relationships of mutual trust between police and the communities they serve are critical to maintaining public safety and effective policing. Countless incidents such as Trayvon Martin, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor which involve police use of force and other issues has communities questioning the legitimacy of the police. The LT Colonel and retired policemen who are Black and Latino have personally encountered excessive force exhibited by police. They will lend their experience, training and expertise to assist with the formation of POTC (Police Officer Trainings Corps). Councilman Brown was also the founder of COPPS (Citizens Opposing Profiled Police Stops) in 1997 which included a Dept of Justice problem solving group with Attorneys General Janet Reno and Eric Holder.
POTC has a primary mandate to have an immediate and lasting effect upon true community policing whereby younger school aged children will have a positive and consistent interaction with the local policing community. "Our aim is to reduce fear and increase interest of ultimately serving their community in law enforcement" says Brown.
Community members willingness to trust the police depends on whether they believe that police actions incorporate the principles of procedural justice and equitableness. It is imperative that police agencies make improving relationships with their local communities a top priority.
This nationwide program will be piloted in Coconut Grove, FL. Participants of the POTC panel will be available for media and community questions at a 10am press conference at Verrick Park on 2/26. This will be the site of the First Annual Black History month Jazz, Art, & Authors Festival from 12p-6pm in which the POTC panel will be honorary guests.
SOURCE POTC
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.