Connext Global Solutions Highlights 71% Company Growth in 2021, Expanded Leadership Team, Emphasizes Focus on Customer Service Co-Sourcing

HONOLULU, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Connext Global Solutions (Connext) is helping mid-sized businesses tackle the workplace shortage head-on with innovative remote staffing solutions. Today, the company announced significant growth in 2021, culminating in hitting the 300-employee milestone, the leasing of a 10,000 square foot/300 seat building to expand staffing, and the creation of a new leadership role to support the company's dedication to helping customer service leaders rapidly scale their operations.

The company's growth in 2021 placed the company in a power position within the Business Process Outsourcer (BPO) industry. The company is now large enough to rapidly scale customer service operations and improve the speed of change for growing companies while remaining nimble and flexible, allowing organizations to expand with little overhead. Even with rapid growth, Connext continues to deliver management excellence and accountability from their combined experiences at Harvard, West Point, and years of service in the military.

"Our mission, quite simply, is to help companies grow by introducing 'co-sourcing' to mid-market businesses around the United States," remarked Tim Mobley, CEO of Connext. "Co-sourcing, also known as remote staffing or staff augmentation, is where a vendor becomes a long-term business partner that provides full-time, dedicated employees to augment the needs of the company in whatever capacities are required."

Marc Sylvester Hired as Vice President and Business Line Manager-Customer and Business Services Division to further strengthen Connext's position within the BPO market, the company created an executive position dedicated to supporting customer experience teams. Marc has more than 20 years of experience managing call center and customer experience teams at large public companies. In his new role, Marc will help Connext clients build, train, and manage customer experience teams to delight customers. Marc provides the expertise and leadership to bring best practices from some of largest companies in the world to Connext's middle market clients.

"What really makes us different in the business process outsourcing space is our commitment to management excellence, accountability, and trust," added Taylor Goucher, Director of Client Services for Connext. "We are obsessed with our client's success and because of that, we invest heavily in our management talent and leadership development."

Connext Experiences Tremendous Growth in 2021; Positions as Leader in Customer Experience Co-Sourcing helping businesses improve their agility in a volatile environment, increase efficiency, and emphasize core competencies, led Connext to 71% growth in 2021. The company hit a major milestone of 300 employees and signed a lease for a second building in the Philippines that is 10,000 square feet and has 300 available employee seats.

This growth has positioned the company to provide best-in-class customer experience co-sourcing. Customer service and other aspects of the customer experience journey are among the largest outsourced functions at the enterprise scale; however, the middle market is largely just starting that journey. Most customer experiences leaders spend valuable time on staffing challenges, rather than focusing on the overall customer experience and continuous improvement of that experience. Connext's growth positions it to remove staffing challenges for its clients and rapidly scale without adding infrastructure and overhead.

Click here to learn more about Connext's co-sourcing services: https://www.connext.solutions/

About Connext Global Solutions

Connext is a back-office Business Process Outsourcer (BPO) that has one mission: enable client growth. The Connext model allows us to work hand in hand to build high-functioning outsourced teams for clients who have never outsourced before or have had a previously poor outsourcing experience. Since 2014, over 50 clients have charged us with enabling their growth through highly talented remote staff, white-glove service delivery and management, and targeted process improvement. Connext has the unique ability to thrust local and regional companies into the national stage and compete with significantly larger counterparts. Established in Honolulu to support Hawaii clients, Connext has become a global enterprise with a growth rate exceeding 70%. Their Philippine-based client support centers are in Angeles City, Pampanga and Clark Freeport Zone.

To learn more about Connext Global Solutions, please visit their website.

Media Contact

Paula Page, Paula Page PR, LLC, 1 6502793881, paula@paulapagepr.com

SOURCE Connext Global Solutions