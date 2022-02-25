Medical Aesthetic Devices Industry Assessment and Outlook to 2026 Featuring Profiles of Leading Players AbbVie, Alma Lasers, Bausch Health, Contura Int'l, El.En. Group, J&G, Merz Pharma, and More

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Aesthetic Devices: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on medical aesthetic devices gives a detailed analysis of the devices used for medical aesthetic procedures. In addition, the report covers the applications and end users for the market.
The report covers applications, such as botulinum neuromodulators, breast augmentation devices, dermal fillers, energy-emitting devices, and assistive liposuction devices. The market landscape is also captured by end-user segments such as hospitals, beauty clinics and medical spas.
A detailed analysis illustrating market dynamics and market structure is incorporated in the report. Porter's Five Forces analysis as well as the supply and distribution chain are discussed in detail. The report covers the current regulations and guidelines for medical device quality management and manufacturing practices in the context of their use within the medical aesthetic devices industry. Top market players-including details on their business operations and segment focus-as well as revenue and strategy analysis are included in the report. In addition, market share analysis of the leading market players is also captured in the report, along with company product launches and pipeline products.
In terms of geography, the report analyzes the market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The market in key countries, namely the United States, Canada, Mexico, the top five countries in Europe, China, India, and Japan are discussed as there is a high concentration of medical aesthetic manufacturing companies and contract manufacturing organizations in these nations.
The report includes:
- 14 data tables and 31 additional tables
- An up-to-date review and analysis of the global markets for medical aesthetic devices used for cosmetic treatments
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2018-2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Evaluation and forecast the overall market size for medical aesthetic devices, and quantification of the market potential by device type, end user, and region
- Discussion of the COVID-19 implications on the medical aesthetic devices market and key statistics for the number of surgical procedures performed
- Insights into the regulatory environment for medical aesthetic devices in the U.S. and Europe
- Identification of the major market drivers, restraints and other forces influencing the global market demand, and assessment of new developments within the industry
- Review of key patent grants on medical aesthetic devices
- Market share analysis of the key companies operating in the global market, and coverage of their proprietary technologies, key M&A deals, strategic alliances, and other development strategies
- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading global players, including AbbVie Inc., Alma Lasers, Inc., Bausch Health, Contura International, El.En. Group, Johnson & Johnson and Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA
Executive Summary
Aesthetic medicine covers a wide range of medical procedures that are aimed at improving the physical appearance and satisfaction of the patient, using non-invasive to minimally invasive cosmetic procedures. The aesthetic medicine specialty is not confined to dermatologists and plastic surgeons, as doctors of all specialties seek to offer services to address their patients' aesthetic needs and desires. All aesthetic medicine procedures are performed under locoregional anesthesia.
The exciting field of aesthetic medicine is a growing field. This is because patients not only want to be in good health, but they also want to enjoy life to the fullest, be fit and minimize the effects of natural aging. Indeed, patients are now requesting quick, non-invasive procedures with minor downtime and very little risk.
This recent trend explains the current success of aesthetic medicine around the globe. Aesthetic procedures include:
- Injections of neurotoxins and dermal fillers
- Chemical peels
- Cosmetic dermatology treatments
- Microdermabrasion
- Body contouring and treatment of cellulite
- Nutrition
- Hair transplant
- Hair reduction
- Fat grafting/platelet rich plasma
- Laser and IPL
- Scar management
- Venous treatment
Initially, to address simple skin care and facial treatment, aesthetic medicine borrowed extensively from mainstream medicine. Fat grafts in orthopedics found new life as compatible long-term fillers to flesh out wrinkles in aging faces. Chemical peels removed dead skin cells, freeing up fresh ones to glow and grow. Botulinum, an R&D success, became a popular injection for removing wrinkles and creases.
Today, effective aesthetic medicine-as a minimally invasive practice-is based on doctors having skilled hands, whereby they leverage reliable, cutting-edge medical technology, such as laser technology, chemical peels, fillers, and injectables of natural or bio-ingredients. It spans surface treatments through chemical peels and lasers to minimally invasive procedures, such as thread-lifts, botulinum type A injections, derma fillers, fat grafts, and hair transplants.
Aesthetic medicine bridges the gap between beauty and health. It is important because beauty is not just skin deep. Beauty includes the need to feel good in one's own skin, thereby nurturing a psychophysical balance. We cannot ignore the importance of aesthetics from a psycho-sociological point of view, especially when today's society so highly covets attractive appearances.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- What's New in this Update?
- Reasons for Doing this Study
- Scope of Report
- Methodology
- Importance of this Report
- Key Questions Answered in the Report
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Overview of Findings
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Introduction
- Overview
- Medical Aesthetics Societies
- Medical Tourism for Medical Aesthetics
- Key Statistics for Medical Aesthetics
- Market Segments
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
Chapter 4 Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic
- Overview
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Device Type
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast
- Implants
- Market Size and Forecast
- Breast Implants
- Soft Tissue Implants
- Aesthetic Dental Implants
- Facial Aesthetic Devices
- Market Size and Forecast
- Microdermabrasion Devices
- Dermal Filler Devices
- Laser and Energy Emitting Devices
- Advantages of Lasers
- Applications
- Market Size and Forecast
- Skin Tightening and Body Contouring Devices
- Market Size and Forecast
- Liposuction Devices
- Skin Tightening Devices
- Cellulite Reduction Devices
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End-user
- Introduction
- Hospitals
- Market Size and Forecast
- Slimming and Beauty Clinics
- Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast
- North America
- Market Size and Forecast
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Market Size and Forecast
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Market Size and Forecast
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Market Size and Forecast
- Brazil
- Middle East
- South Africa
- Other Countries
Chapter 8 Patent Review
- General Patent Application Process
Chapter 9 Market Opportunities
- Overview
- Opportunities
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
- Overview
- Competitor Market Ranking
- Major Players
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- Threat of New Suppliers
- Threat of Substitutes
- Competitive Rivalry/Degree of Competition
- Key Developments
- Mergers and Acquisitions
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Abbvie, Inc.
- Anika Therapeutics, Inc.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc.
- Contura International A/S
- Crisalix SA
- Cutera, Inc.
- Cynosure, Inc.
- El.En. Group
- Ideal Implant Inc.
- Implantech Implant Teknolojileri
- Johnson & Johnson
- Lumenis Ltd.
- Medytox Inc.
- Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA
- Photomedex Inc.
- Revance Therapeutics, Inc.
- Suneva Medical, Inc.
- Syneron Medical Ltd.
- Venus Concept
