NorthStar Gaming unveils NorthStar Bets brand and launches integrated content arrangement with Torstar Corporation

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - NorthStar Gaming is pleased to unveil the brand for its soon-to-be released online casino and sportsbook NorthStar Bets.

NorthStar Bets is a made-in-Ontario casino and sportsbook gaming platform that will provide players with a uniquely local, premier user experience. Alongside their favourite games, players will be able to enjoy timely, relevant and engaging sports betting insights and content every time they visit the platform.

"The NorthStar Bets brand pays tribute to our local roots, as a proudly Canadian-owned and operated brand, we take great pride in providing Ontarians with a hyperlocal gaming experience," said Michael Moskowitz, Chief Executive Officer and a founding partner, NorthStar Gaming. "We hope to inspire a sense of home team pride in our players as they discover our platform and unique NorthStar Bets content."

As part of an omnichannel advertising and marketing services arrangement with Torstar Corporation, readers of thestar.com will have the opportunity to enjoy sports betting and wagering content created by the NorthStar Bets content team. Visitors to the site will be able to access this material in a dedicated section at thestar.com/sports/sports-betting.

Following the launch of the NorthStar Bets gaming platform, thestar.com will feature additional betting content, including daily picks and videos of the events, teams and players that matter most to Canadians.

"We're very excited to work with NorthStar Gaming as they prepare to launch a market-leading online gaming business in Ontario," said Lorenzo DeMarchi, Interim CEO of Torstar. "With Ontario's regulated online gaming and sports betting market set to open this spring, we're sure there will be strong interest from our Toronto Star readers, particularly our sports readers, in the growing popularity of wagering content. Now, with the NorthStar Bets integration, readers will have access to gaming related insights and storylines at their fingertips."

For more information on NorthStar Gaming, please visit www.northstargaming.ca.

About NorthStar Gaming

Born out of a Canadian-based media business and trusted news organization for more than 128 years, NorthStar Gaming will provide a unique and responsible gaming brand that creates new jobs, brings growth to the Canadian economy, and generates new tax revenue to help Canadian communities. NorthStar Gaming has partnered with reputable and established media players to leverage exciting sports content, strong brands, and deep local roots to give it a distinct position in the newly regulated industry. The company also believes its Canadian-owned gaming business will lead the industry, operate at the highest level of responsible gaming standards and ensure more of Ontario players' entertainment dollars stay in the province.

About Torstar Corporation

Torstar is a holding company involved primarily in news and media businesses. The Torstar group includes the Toronto Star and numerous other city and community news organizations. Other investments include Canadian Press, iPolitics, LeaseBusters and Metroland Parcel Services.

