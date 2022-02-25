Pyramid Consulting Announces the Elevation of its Services Arm with the Launch of Celsior Technologies

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyramid Consulting, Inc. announces the creation of a stand-alone business called Celsior Technologies. Celsior is building on 26 years of experience in the services business, positioning itself as a leader in the digital transformation space across both applications and infrastructure services with an emphasis on data & insights, applied automation and integrated security & network.
Celsior comes to market with proven Industry implementation experience across major Fortune 1000 clients in Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Communications and Technology. With one of the strongest talent sourcing engines in the industry driven by its partnership with Pyramid Consulting and GenSpark, Celsior offers clients an edge with faster access to hard-to-acquire talent and technical areas of expertise.
The company name comes from the Latin word Celsior which means "to elevate," and we embrace the concept to stand for our commitment to executing thru innovation, delivering accelerated outcomes, and elevating every client's experience. "When we started Pyramid Consulting in 1996 our original vision was to start a services company. Over the past couple of years as the market opportunities amplified, we realized that we were in the perfect position to increase focus on the services business with a new brand and leadership," said Sanjeev Tirath, CEO of Pyramid Consulting.
Raghu Puri, a 30-year industry veteran, will lead the new business. Prior to Celsior, Puri held leadership roles at Sprint, Scientific Atlanta/Cisco, Accenture, and DXC Technology serving as a trusted advisor to enterprise clients, and brings global P&L experience in Sales, Service Creation & Delivery. Celebrating the occasion, Raghu Puri said, "We at Celsior Technologies are excited to offer an elevated client experience in the services business by leveraging our relationships and industry leading capabilities. Celsior means 'elevated,' and we chose the name to show our ongoing commitment to every client, every time."
"We have built the foundation for a strong delivery organization in the space. What excites me about the services business is that we are creating an end-to-end solution for our clients and solving business problems for them." said Ramesh Maturu, President of Pyramid Consulting.
Along with the new organization, the company released a new logo, brand, and website. Please visit at: www.celsiortech.com
About Celsior Technologies
Celsior Technologies, is a division of Pyramid Consulting, and helps organizations build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era. As certified Minority Business Enterprise the organization can assist our clients and society with inclusive diversity through hiring or developing talent with diverse backgrounds.
www.celsiortech.com
SOURCE Pyramid Consulting, Inc; Celsior Technologies
