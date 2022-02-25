Global Fraud Detection & Prevention Market to 2024 - Application Program Interface (API) Security Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Fraud Detection & Prevention (FDP) Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Fraud Detection & Prevention (FDP) market consists of vendors that provide software solutions that leverage Identification and Authentication technologies to detect and prevent incidents of fraud. The market can be divided into three segments; Identity, Fraud Detection, and Authentication & Behavioral Biometrics.
Identity solutions verify identity against a broad set of personal and digital data and utilize when the account is originated or provisioned. All the actions form basis for greater identity confidence.
Behavioral Biometrics authentication allows to validate that claimed identity of the user is who they say they are based on unique variables that are collected during the user's interaction with the device or application. Some of many such variables may include mouse activity, keystroke movement, the angle of holding the device, typing rhythm, geolocation, number of touch events, mouse travel distance.
Fraud Detection aims to identify potentially fraudulent actions by investigating suspicious behaviors and inconsistent data elements. It also determines the fraud risk of online transactions and identities, keeping organizations safe from financial and reputational damage.
Common FDP services include: gathering and analysing user's behavioural and biometric data, account takeover protection, payments protection and monitoring, Bot detection, User validation, Transaction fraud protection etc. Organizations decide to work with FDP vendors mostly due to lack of in-house capabilities and technology. FDP vendors are able to collect, process and score variety of data that allows for better decision making process within organizations that conduct businesses in digital environments.
This study focuses on the Global Fraud Detection & Prevention market and includes revenue forecast for 2021-2024, with analysis of regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The analysis also provides breakdown by verticals - Financial Services, Education, Retail / e-Commerce, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Technology/Telecom, as well as by customer size; <100 employees, 100 - 1,000 employees, 1,001 - 2,500 employees, 2,501 - 10,000 employees, and more than 10,000 employees.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Fraud Detection & Prevention Market
- Scope of Analysis - Fraud Detection & Prevention Market
- Fraud Detection & Prevention Market Technology Segmentation
- Fraud Detection & Prevention Market Solutions
- Emerging Technology Roadmap
- Key Growth Metrics for Fraud Detection & Prevention Market
- Distribution Channels for Fraud Detection & Prevention Market
- Growth Drivers for Fraud Detection & Prevention Market
- Growth Drivers Analysis for Fraud Detection & Prevention Market
- Growth Restraints for Fraud Detection & Prevention Market
- Growth Restraints Analysis for Fraud Detection & Prevention Market
- Forecast Assumptions - Fraud Detection & Prevention Market
- Revenue Forecast - Fraud Detection & Prevention Market
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region - Fraud Detection & Prevention Market
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Customer Size - Fraud Detection & Prevention Market
- Percent Revenue by Industry Vertical - Fraud Detection & Prevention Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Fraud Detection & Prevention Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - Fraud Detection & Prevention Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical - Fraud Detection & Prevention Market
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis - Fraud Detection & Prevention Market
- Competitive Environment - Fraud Detection & Prevention Market
- Revenue Share - Fraud Detection & Prevention Market
- Revenue Share Analysis - Fraud Detection & Prevention Market
3. Growth Opportunity Universe - Fraud Detection & Prevention market
- Growth Opportunity 1: Continuous User Authentication
- Growth Opportunity 2: Adoption of Behavioral Biometrics
- Growth Opportunity 3: Application Program Interface (API) Security
4. Insights for CISOs
- Security as Business Enabler Rather than a Cost Center
- Artificial Intelligence Models Require Constant Monitoring
- Vendor Selection Process
- Transparency in AI Decision Making Processes is Crucial
- Key Competitors - Solutions Differentiation
5. Next Steps
