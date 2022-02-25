U.S. Education Market 2022: Tested Success Strategies for PreK-12 and College Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Education Market Advisor" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Education Market Advisor is tightly packed with news and alerts to upcoming adoptions, mergers and acquisitions and tested success strategies for PreK-12 and college markets.
The editorial team uses exclusive rankings of PreK-12, college and supplemental publishers by revenue and market share to benchmark publisher operations and help you evaluate and contrast them against each other.
The editors continually evaluate trends affecting the industry, assessing market opportunities, benchmarking performance among market leaders, and developing realistic, effective strategies for maximum short- and long-term growth among companies that provide instructional technology products and services.
With an emphasis on delivering a unique brand of metrics, analysis and short-and long-term perspective on events shaping the instructional materials industry, Education Market Advisor stands apart from other publications targeted to the educational publishing community.
The editorial mission is to thoroughly brief readers on the changes in demographics, enrollment and funding and how they will affect sales of core basal curriculum and technology products to schools and colleges. Subscribers to Education Market Advisor gain access to backstage looks at industry leaders and smaller publishers, insights into what's behind the latest textbook and software publisher alliances, and informed perspectives on strategies for non-adoption states.
Scope of coverage includes:
- Core basal curriculum
- Supplemental instructional materials and assessment
- Supplemental materials
- Publisher strategies and exclusive rankings
- Enrollment and demographics
- State and federal funding overviews
- Legislative issues
- Trends in Testing
- New and evolving digital instructional technologies, platforms and tools
- Company financial results and stock reports
- Spotlight on state and district initiatives
Coverage features reporting on key companies such as:
- Accelerate Learning
- ACT
- Apex Learning
- Adtalem
- Akademos
- Amplify
- Barnes & Noble Education
- Bedford
- Boxlight
- Cambium Learning
- Capstone
- Carnegie Learning
- CatchOn
- Curriculum Advantage
- Curriculum Associates
- Discovery Education
- DreamBox Learning
- Edmentum
- Edsby
- Google for Education
- Freeman & Worth (Macmillan Learning)
- Benchmark Education
- Cengage (including National Geographic Learning)
- Chegg
- The College Board
- Coursera
- Follett Higher Education
- Global Education Grand Canyon education
- Goodheart-Willcox
- Great Minds
- Hand2Mind
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
- Illuminate Education
- Instructure/Canvas
- Kahoot!
- Kajeet
- Kaltura
- Learning Without Tears
- McGraw Hill
- Microsoft Education
- NetDragon Websoft/Promethean/Edmodo
- Newsela
- OverDrive Education
- Pasco Scientific
- PBI Works
- Pearson
- Perfection Learning
- PowerSchool
- Renaissance
- Safari Montage
- Savvas Learning
- Scholastic
- School Specialty
- Strategic Education
- Stride
- TCI
- Turnitin
- Vista Higher Learning
- Weld North
- VHS Learning
- John Wiley & Sons
- Zaner-Bloser
- Zovio
- 2U
