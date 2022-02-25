Ultrasound Devices Market to Gain Business Prospects Due to Rise in Prevalence of Stroke, Cancer, and Heart Disease, Says TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ultrasound devices market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period of 2021-2031, according to report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Moreover, the market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 12.5 Bn by 2031.

In the recent years, there is a notable increase in the number of patients suffering from chronic health conditions, including cancer, heart disease, and stroke. As a result, there has been a high demand for ultrasound diagnostic imaging procedures and sophisticated diagnostic devices across the global healthcare industry. This, in turn, is bolstering the global ultrasound devices market.

The popularity of the latest app-based handheld ultrasound technology is increasing, owing to its ability to help healthcare professionals provide diagnostic data for point-of-care (POC) treatment. The technology, which is increasingly being adopted across emergency departments, is seen as a promising innovation that can transform healthcare by producing diagnostic images using an ultrasound transducer linked to a tablet or a smartphone. Such innovations are propelling the global ultrasound devices market.

Companies operating in the global ultrasound devices market are focused on launching of technologically advanced ultrasound systems. These efforts are helping enterprises to strengthen their product portfolio, thereby contributing to the expansion of the global market for ultrasound devices.

The ultrasound devices market in North America is projected maintain its dominant position during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing financial support from government as well as private organizations for research activities and rise in prevalence of major chronic disorders in the region.

The Europe ultrasound devices market is expected to gain a valuation of over US$ 3.7 Bn by 2031, owing to rise in technological advancements in the regional healthcare industry.

Ultrasound Devices Market: Key Findings

Ultrasound devices are being popularized for being crucial part of a treatment plan of different chronic health conditions. In the recent years, there has been significant focus of companies from the global ultrasound devices market on innovating their products to provide positive outcomes. Hence, companies are investing in R&D projects and collaborating with scientists, notes the TMR report on the global ultrasound devices market.

If a chronic wound is not provided proper and on-time treatment, it can result in severe illness. Manufacturers in the ultrasound devices market are focusing on provisions of the ultrasound debridement technology, which is known for efficiently accelerating the wound's healing process. Such efforts are helping in the sales of ultrasound devices.

Non-contact low-frequency (NCLF) ultrasound is gaining traction as a technological advancement that helps in understanding the ability of ultrasound debridement to lessen pain, manage bio-burden due to chronic wounds, and remove devitalized tissue efficiently

Ultrasound Devices Market: Growth Boosters

Rising understanding on importance of precise disease diagnosis in order to provide effective treatment to patients is boosting the sales in the global ultrasound devices market

Increase in the number of people suffering from chronic health issues globally is bolstering the demand for ultrasound devices

Ultrasound Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Koninklijke Philips N.V

GE Healthcare

Hitachi Ltd.

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Mindray Medical International Limited

Siemens Healthineers

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.

Neusoft Corporation

Esaote SpA

Konica Minolta, Inc.

CHISON Medical Technologies Co., Ltd.

Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co., Ltd.

Hologic, Inc.

Analogic Corporation

Terason

Ultrasound Devices Market Segmentation

Technology

Diagnostic Ultrasound

2D Ultrasound



3D & 4D Ultrasound



Doppler Ultrasound

Therapeutic Ultrasound

High-intensity Focused Ultrasound



Extracorporeal Shockwave Lithotripsy

Portability

Trolley/Cart-based Ultrasound Devices

Compact/Handheld Ultrasound Devices

Application

Radiology/General Imaging

Cardiology

Gynecology

Vascular

Urology

Others

End User

Hospitals & Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

