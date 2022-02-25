Substrate-Like PCB Market Size Worth $4.71Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 17.8% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on "Substrate-Like PCB Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Line/Space (25/25 and 30/30 µm, and Less than 25/25 µm), Inspection Technologies (Automated Optical Inspection, Direct Imaging, and Automated Optical Shaping), Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Medical, Industrial, and Others)". The substrate-like PCB market growth is driven by the growing adoption of substrate-like PCB in medical and industrial equipment, surge in demand in automotive industry, increasing demand for miniaturization and modularization in consumer electronics industry, increasing adoption of 5G technology by smartphone manufacturers.
Report Coverage
Details
Market Size Value in
US$ 1,494.9 million in 2021
Market Size Value by
US$ 4,718.6 million by 2028
Growth rate
CAGR of 17.8% from 2021 to 2028
Forecast Period
2021-2028
Base Year
2021
No. of Pages
150
No. Tables
70
No. of Charts & Figures
73
Historical data available
Yes
Segments covered
Line/Space, Inspection Technologies, Application
Regional scope
North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA
Country scope
US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina
Report coverage
Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
Substrate-Like PCB Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft; Compeq Co., Ltd.; DAEDUCK ELECTRONICS Co., Ltd.; IBIDEN; KINSUS INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY CORP; Korea Circuit; SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS; TTM Technologies Inc.; Unimicron; Zhen Ding Tech. Group Technology Holding Limited are among the key players profiled during substrate-like PCB market study. In addition, several other essential market players were studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the substrate-like PCB market and its ecosystem.
Get Exclusive Sample Pages of this research study at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00014544/
In 2021, Samsung Electro Mechanic Co. Ltd. announced that it would invest a total of US$ 850 million in its Vietnamese production plant by 2023 to build production facilities and infrastructure for semiconductor package substrates. This is expected to enable the company to meet the rising demand for semiconductor substrates in the coming years.
In 2021, AT&S announced detailed information about its plan to invest in a state-of-the-art factory for IC substrates at the Kulim Hi-Tech Park, Kedah, Malaysia. This development is expected to strengthen the company's position in the Southeast Asian market as a manufacturing hub.
As technologies advance, revealing new capabilities, the healthcare sector has started to use more PCBs. PCBs play a significant role in devices used for diagnostics, monitoring, treatment, and other things. Smart medical devices are now expected to give healthcare professionals more real-time data on their patients than ever before and operate with greater precision based upon more precise sensors due to them being connected to IoT. Some of the most integral uses of medical PCB devices include infusion pumps (it is used from insulin to patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) pumps)., CT and CAT scanners and others are likely to drive the demand for substrate-like PCB in the future. Moreover, the use of robotics in the medical field in neurosurgery and bone-cutting operations is projected to create a massive opportunity for the substrate-like PCB market in the healthcare sector over the next few years.
Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00014544/
Furthermore, printed circuit board uses in the industrial sector vary widely. Electronic components power much of the equipment in manufacturing and distribution centers and other types of industrial facilities. The PCBs used in the industrial sector often need to be high-powered and durable enough to withstand the harsh conditions in industrial facilities. To meet this requirement, companies working in the industrial sector are expected to raise the uptake of substrate-like PCB in the industrial equipment sector and provide lucrative opportunities to the global substrate-like PCB market.
The increasing demand for consumer electronics, such as smartphones, tablets, smart bands, fitness bands, and wearables, is driving the global substrate-like PCB market. The rising uptake of substrate-like PCB by various smartphone manufacturers, such as Apple and Samsung, and investment for product development by key players are supporting the growth of this market. For instance, in 2020, Apple launched two "iPhone SE 2" models in different sizes. These models use a 10-layer substrate-like PCB (SLP) manufactured by AT&S for their motherboard. Moreover, with substrate-like PCB, more space can be created for the battery in a smartphone as it allows for thinner connections between critical components, such as the DRAM, NAND flash memory, and application processor.
The automotive sector has witnessed significant developments in the last decade. Consumer safety and ease of driving are considered the prime factors by manufacturers while designing any automobile. The escalating adoption of substrates-like PCBs in connected vehicles is further contributing to the market growth. These vehicles are fully equipped with both wired and wireless technologies, making it possible for the vehicles to connect to computing devices, such as smartphones. Connection with these devices enables drivers to unlock their vehicles and start climate control systems remotely, check their electric cars' batteries status, and track their cars using smartphones.
The increasing adoption of smartphones, rise in need for connectivity solutions, growing number of internet users, surge in bandwidth-intensive applications, and construction of telecommunications infrastructure are driving the substrate-like PCB market growth in Asia Pacific. As the majority of smartphone manufacturers are headquartered in this region, substantial demand for substrate-like PCB is projected to rise in this region during the forecast period.
Buy Premium Copy of this research report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00014544/
Manufacturers in the substrate-like PCB market from South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan are at the forefront of production. Players such as Taiwan-based ZD Tech and Japan-based Meiko, for example, are establishing new substrate-like PCB production lines in Vietnam and China for several smartphone manufacturing companies. Further, with technology transfer from dominant players, China is likely to develop substrate-like-PCB technological know-how over time.
Substrate-Like PCB Market: Line/Space Overview
The substrate-like PCB market, by line/space, is segmented into 25/25 and 30/30 µm, and Less than 25/25 µm. The 25/25 and 30/30 µm segment led the market with a share of 91.8% in 2020. Further, it is expected to garner an 86.3% share by 2028. End users are increasingly demanding thinner/smaller, but more functioning, smartphones, necessitating a reduction in the board area. As a result, minimum line spacing (i.e., the space between lines created via components, layers, and so on) must be maintained to build a larger battery. Apple and Samsung, for example, have used SLP with 25/25 and 30/30 um line/space in their devices. These SLPs can be utilized in computing and telecommunications, automotive, and medical equipment industries, in addition to the consumer electronics industry.
About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.
Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:
Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/substrate-like-pcb-market
SOURCE The Insight Partners
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.