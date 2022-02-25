Discover the New Cars Australians Can Expect to See in 2022

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The past two years have been a trying time for the automotive industry as a global microchip shortage compromised the supply of new cars in Australia and in many other parts of the world. However, experts are confident that 2022 will see a significant increase in availability of new cars. Positive Lending Solutions reveal the new cars expected to hit Australian shores in 2022 and give their top tips for securing the best car loan.
For motorists interested in purchasing a new model electric vehicle, Positive Lending Solutions reports that they will be able to get their hands on a Tesla Model Y sometime during the first half of 2022. This SUV-style vehicle is equipped with a 62.28kWh battery pack – or, for the Long Range variant, the vehicle comes with an 82.8kWh battery, which sees the vehicle through approximately 505 kilometres.
One of Australia's favourite utes, the Ford Ranger, is due to arrive in Q2 of 2022, says Positive Lending Solutions. This new model was designed, engineered and tested primarily in Australia over the previous few years.
Coming later in the year is the new Toyota Corolla Cross. This hatchback SUV features a 1.8-litre non-turbo petrol engine that is available with a hybrid system. The vehicle is also available in a GR (Gazoo Racing) version, a motorsport adaptation of the conservative Corolla Cross.
Positive Lending Solutions urges prospective purchasers to shop around for the right car loan while they wait for their dream vehicle to reach Australian dealerships. Buyers should consider fees, terms and repayment amounts and compare them with their income and current financial circumstances. Finding the best car loan Australia wide is the key to being able to pay it off fully and on time, explains Positive Lending Solutions.
For assistance finding the right vehicle loan, contact Positive Lending Solutions today.
