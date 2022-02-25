The Outdoor Living Trends to Expect in 2022

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The extensive amount of time Austrailans spent at home throughout 2021 brought on a renewed love for spending time at home, whether on their own or entertaining friends and family, and sparked many house and garden upgrades. Experts predict that 2022 will see a continued trend of house and yard renovations – here are the outdoor living trends building expert Softwoods says homeowners can expect to see throughout the year.
For locked down Australians, being housebound often meant trying their hand at a new hobby – and so were born many herb and vegetable gardens around the country. Backyard vegetable gardens are just as practical as they are enjoyable to tend to; plus, they're extremely versatile, says Softwoods. From planter boxes of herbs atop inner city balconies to sprawling, luscious vegetable gardens taking over suburban backyards, homeowners across the country have been tending to their homegrown produce over the past 12 months. Softwoods explains that this trend goes hand in hand with increased consumer interest in the sustainability movement, which means vegetable gardens aren't likely to go anywhere anytime soon.
In keeping with the soaring popularity of home entertaining, alfresco kitchens are increasingly popping up in back gardens. Set to make a comeback in a big way this year, outdoor kitchen and dining areas have been requested heavily by homeowners, according to building professionals.
Gardens will transform into wild, untamed oases this year, says Softwoods. Vines and ivy creeping up pergolas, more wildflower varieties, indigenous plants and even crazy paving will all be seen in an increasing number of backyards throughout 2022. This is good news for homeowners who detest mowing the lawn – untamed is the new perfectly manicured. Not only do these types of gardens feel more authentic, but they also encourage native species to thrive.
Softwoods is a leading provider of decking, pergolas and other outdoor building services – contact them today to get started on a new project.
