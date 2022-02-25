Flowers and Plants That Can Help Boost Wellbeing, As Recommended By A Leading Florist

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to boutique florist, Amazing Graze Flowers, which offers same day flower delivery in Melbourne, connecting with nature helps ground people in the present, boosting wellbeing and helping to fight anxiety around what the future entails.
With the cooler months around the corner, people can suffer from low moods and depression brought on due to reduced exposure to sunlight. Amazing Graze Flowers says when everything outside is dark and grey, flowers provide contrast and are a valuable reminder of the beauty of the world.
Amazing Graze Flowers says flowers pack a powerful punch when it comes to elevating one's mood. Roses in particular are associated with love and romance and can make people feel special, especially with their warm, sweet scent.
Chrysanthemums are a striking flower that can instantly make people feel happy too, says Amazing Graze Flowers. Available in a range of colours, they are an attention-grabbing flower that can complement any home décor.
Adding peppermint to floral arrangements is another easy way to boost wellbeing. Amazing Graze Flowers explains that as well as providing a fresh and invigorating fragrance, peppermint works as a natural repellent against insects and is used as a remedy for digestion issues and other conditions such as congestion.
When it comes to productivity, the snake plant is thought to improve energy levels and increase concentration, while lowering anxiety levels. Flowers and plants in the home or office can also promote creativity.
Amazing Graze Flowers says sending a surprise 'just because' bouquet of any type of flower can really turn someone's day around. The simple gesture of sending flowers to a loved one has such a positive impact on one's mood and overall wellbeing.
Offering premium flowers at affordable prices, Amazing Graze Flowers stocks a range of beautiful seasonal bouquets and also specialises in creating bespoke arrangements. Ordering online is easy and same day flower delivery Melbourne wide is available on orders placed before midday.
Shop online today or contact Amazing Graze Flowers to discuss a custom order.
This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.
SOURCE Amazing Graze Flowers
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.