Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2021

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. STWD today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. The Company's fourth quarter 2021 GAAP net income was $91.4 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, and Distributable Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $335.0 million, or $1.10 per diluted share. The Company's full year 2021 GAAP net income was $447.7 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, and Distributable Earnings was $794.1 million, or $2.63 per diluted share. Distributable Earnings in both periods includes a $191.3 million gain related to the sale of a 20.6% interest in the new affordable housing investment fund during the fourth quarter of 2021, or $0.62 and $0.63 per diluted share for the quarter and full year, respectively. For GAAP purposes, the establishment of the fund resulted in a $1.2 billion positive mark-to-market adjustment directly to equity which did not impact earnings.

"2021 was a record investment year at Starwood Property Trust. We leveraged our global multi-cylinder platform to invest $16.7 billion, over 50% more than any previous year. In the fourth quarter alone, we invested $7.1 billion, and closed or committed to close over $3.0 billion after quarter end. With $24.1 billion of predominately floating rate assets, we remain very well positioned to navigate the current environment," commented Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust.

"To fund our record pace of investments and our pipeline, we recently raised $1.7 billion from debt and equity. With $9.0 billion of available secured financing and corporate debt capacity, we have ample liquidity to take advantage of the significant opportunities we see in the market," added Jeffrey DiModica, President of Starwood Property Trust.

Starwood Property Trust STWD is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. An affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, the Company has successfully deployed over $83 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $24 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are developed by combining currently available information with our beliefs and assumptions and are generally identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate" and other similar expressions. Although Starwood Property Trust, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, the severity and duration of economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic (including the emergence of new strains of the virus), completion of pending investments and financings, continued ability to acquire additional investments, competition within the finance and real estate industries, availability of financing and other risks detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC.

In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements contained herein will in fact occur. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any such obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, changes to future results over time or otherwise.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment

For the three months ended December 31, 2021

(Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization VIEs

Total Revenues:





























Interest income from loans $ 189,723

$ 23,512

$ —

$ 3,957

$ —

$ 217,192

$ —

$ 217,192 Interest income from investment securities 15,971

531

—

25,023

—

41,525

(29,312)

12,213 Servicing fees 120

—

—

14,628

—

14,748

(5,748)

9,000 Rental income 1,370

—

37,653

8,839

—

47,862

—

47,862 Other revenues 71

65

60

3,246

—

3,442

(4)

3,438 Total revenues 207,255

24,108

37,713

55,693

—

324,769

(35,064)

289,705 Costs and expenses:





























Management fees 47

—

—

—

76,010

76,057

3

76,060 Interest expense 61,636

9,755

10,273

5,653

29,432

116,749

(220)

116,529 General and administrative 11,078

4,276

5,103

23,697

4,300

48,454

83

48,537 Acquisition and investment pursuit costs 371

1

(60)

66

—

378

—

378 Costs of rental operations 421

—

15,674

4,580

—

20,675

—

20,675 Depreciation and amortization 313

101

11,950

3,645

—

16,009

—

16,009 Credit loss provision, net 9,397

11,301

—

—

—

20,698

—

20,698 Other expense —

—

—

—

—

—

—

— Total costs and expenses 83,263

25,434

42,940

37,641

109,742

299,020

(134)

298,886 Other income (loss):





























Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs —

—

—

—

—

—

82,030

82,030 Change in fair value of servicing rights —

—

—

3,524

—

3,524

(2,686)

838 Change in fair value of investment securities, net 11,857

—

—

30,766

—

42,623

(43,913)

(1,290) Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net (10,243)

—

—

11,177

—

934

—

934 Income from affordable housing fund investments —

—

6,425

—

—

6,425

—

6,425 Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities 1,569

1,085

—

580

—

3,234

(484)

2,750 (Loss) gain on sale of investments and other assets, net (43)

162

—

12,488

—

12,607

—

12,607 Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net 13,997

370

6,121

744

(4,661)

16,571

—

16,571 Foreign currency (loss) gain, net (346)

96

16

(1)

—

(235)

—

(235) Loss on extinguishment of debt —

—

(5,140)

(91)

—

(5,231)

—

(5,231) Other (loss) income, net (939)

—

—

41

—

(898)

—

(898) Total other income (loss) 15,852

1,713

7,422

59,228

(4,661)

79,554

34,947

114,501 Income (loss) before income taxes 139,844

387

2,195

77,280

(114,403)

105,303

17

105,320 Income tax (provision) benefit (2,087)

(32)

—

(173)

1

(2,291)

—

(2,291) Net income (loss) 137,757

355

2,195

77,107

(114,402)

103,012

17

103,029 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (4)

—

(5,439)

(6,120)

—

(11,563)

(17)

(11,580) Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $ 137,753

$ 355

$ (3,244)

$ 70,987

$ (114,402)

$ 91,449

$ —

$ 91,449

Definition of Distributable Earnings

Distributable Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT. For the Company's purposes, Distributable Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs from successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles and any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income for the period, regardless of whether such items are included in other comprehensive income or loss, or in net income and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings

For the three months ended December 31, 2021

(Amounts in thousands except per share data)



Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc. 137,753

355

(3,244)

70,987

(114,402)

91,449 Add / (Deduct):





















Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units —

—

4,691

—

—

4,691 Non-cash equity compensation expense 1,783

1,054

55

950

6,086

9,928 Management incentive fee —

—

—

—

51,163

51,163 Acquisition and investment pursuit costs (97)

—

(89)

(108)

—

(294) Depreciation and amortization 253

91

12,021

3,779

—

16,144 Credit loss provision, net 9,397

11,301

—

—

—

20,698 Interest income adjustment for securities 895

—

—

5,896

—

6,791 Extinguishment of debt, net —

—

—

—

(247)

(247) Other non-cash items 2

—

110

(2,020)

2

(1,906) Reversal of GAAP unrealized (gains) / losses on:





















Loans 10,243

—

—

(11,177)

—

(934) Securities (11,857)

—

—

(30,766)

—

(42,623) Woodstar Fund investments —

—

(6,425)

—

—

(6,425) Derivatives (16,690)

(429)

(7,927)

(1,514)

7,095

(19,465) Foreign currency 346

(96)

(16)

1

—

235 (Earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities (1,569)

(1,085)

—

(580)

—

(3,234) Sales of properties —

—

—

(12,487)

—

(12,487) Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:





















Loans 996

—

—

13,287

—

14,283 Realized credit loss (7,050)

—

—

—

—

(7,050) Securities (6,138)

—

—

(594)

—

(6,732) Woodstar Fund investments —

—

7,027

—

—

7,027 Sale of interest in Woodstar Fund —

—

196,410

—

—

196,410 Derivatives 3,718

217

(34)

503

—

4,404 Foreign currency 2,340

(91)

16

(1)

—

2,264 Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities 1,888

1,085

—

455

—

3,428 Sales of properties —

—

—

7,508

—

7,508 Distributable Earnings (Loss) $ 126,213

$ 12,402

$ 202,595

$ 44,119

$ (50,303)

$ 335,026 Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share $ 0.41

$ 0.04

$ 0.67

$ 0.15

$ (0.17)

$ 1.10

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment

For the year ended December 31, 2021

(Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization VIEs

Total Revenues:





























Interest income from loans $ 705,499

$ 85,057

$ —

$ 9,735

$ —

$ 800,291

$ —

$ 800,291 Interest income from investment securities 67,589

2,190

—

96,771

—

166,550

(121,382)

45,168 Servicing fees 453

—

—

58,896

—

59,349

(20,610)

38,739 Rental income 5,486

—

234,840

38,505

—

278,831

—

278,831 Other revenues 294

293

198

6,278

—

7,063

(4)

7,059 Total revenues 779,321

87,540

235,038

210,185

—

1,312,084

(141,996)

1,170,088 Costs and expenses:





























Management fees 948

—

—

(793)

167,594

167,749

24

167,773 Interest expense 206,353

37,671

59,970

22,543

119,402

445,939

(852)

445,087 General and administrative 42,000

14,557

8,067

88,879

17,472

170,975

327

171,302 Acquisition and investment pursuit costs 893

250

(60)

101

—

1,184

—

1,184 Costs of rental operations 1,769

—

92,190

17,708

—

111,667

—

111,667 Depreciation and amortization 1,243

402

65,833

15,523

—

83,001

—

83,001 Credit loss (reversal) provision, net (3,560)

11,895

—

—

—

8,335

—

8,335 Other expense 31

—

583

94

—

708

—

708 Total costs and expenses 249,677

64,775

226,583

144,055

304,468

989,558

(501)

989,057 Other income (loss):





























Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs —

—

—

—

—

—

162,333

162,333 Change in fair value of servicing rights —

—

—

4,319

—

4,319

(741)

3,578 Change in fair value of investment securities, net (8,277)

—

—

28,221

—

19,944

(20,331)

(387) Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net 13,836

—

—

55,214

—

69,050

—

69,050 Income from affordable housing fund investments —

—

6,425

—

—

6,425

—

6,425 Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities 6,984

1,160

—

815

—

8,959

(207)

8,752 Gain on sale of investments and other assets, net 16,584

189

—

22,211

—

38,984

—

38,984 Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net 73,209

1,253

10,155

8,288

(10,542)

82,363

—

82,363 Foreign currency loss, net (36,045)

(183)

—

(64)

—

(36,292)

—

(36,292) Loss on extinguishment of debt (289)

(1,264)

(5,281)

(113)

(481)

(7,428)

—

(7,428) Other (loss) income, net (7,407)

23

—

70

—

(7,314)

—

(7,314) Total other income (loss) 58,595

1,178

11,299

118,961

(11,023)

179,010

141,054

320,064 Income (loss) before income taxes 588,239

23,943

19,754

185,091

(315,491)

501,536

(441)

501,095 Income tax (provision) benefit (1,201)

306

—

(7,775)

1

(8,669)

—

(8,669) Net income (loss) 587,038

24,249

19,754

177,316

(315,490)

492,867

(441)

492,426 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (14)

—

(20,121)

(24,993)

—

(45,128)

441

(44,687) Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $ 587,024

$ 24,249

$ (367)

$ 152,323

$ (315,490)

$ 447,739

$ —

$ 447,739

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings

For the year ended December 31, 2021

(Amounts in thousands except per share data)



Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc. 587,024

24,249

(367)

152,323

(315,490)

447,739 Add / (Deduct):





















Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units —

—

19,373

—

—

19,373 Non-cash equity compensation expense 7,210

2,217

197

4,129

25,534

39,287 Management incentive fee —

—

—

—

70,270

70,270 Acquisition and investment pursuit costs (555)

—

(355)

(166)

—

(1,076) Depreciation and amortization 1,003

363

66,101

15,078

—

82,545 Credit loss (reversal) provision, net (3,560)

11,895

—

—

—

8,335 Interest income adjustment for securities (1,437)

—

—

17,301

—

15,864 Extinguishment of debt, net —

—

—

—

(986)

(986) Income tax (provision) benefit associated with realized (gains) losses (6,495)

—

—

405

—

(6,090) Other non-cash items 14

—

(771)

(1,435)

415

(1,777) Reversal of GAAP unrealized (gains) / losses on:





















Loans (13,836)

—

—

(55,214)

—

(69,050) Securities 8,277

—

—

(28,221)

—

(19,944) Woodstar Fund investments —

—

(6,425)

—

—

(6,425) Derivatives (80,740)

(1,497)

(17,269)

(10,966)

20,346

(90,126) Foreign currency 36,045

183

—

64

—

36,292 (Earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities (6,984)

(1,160)

—

(815)

—

(8,959) Sales of properties (17,693)

—

—

(22,210)

—

(39,903) Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:





















Loans 45,621

—

—

57,723

—

103,344 Realized credit loss (14,807)

—

—

—

—

(14,807) Securities (38,180)

—

—

2,045

—

(36,135) Woodstar Fund investments —

—

7,027

—

—

7,027 Sale of interest in Woodstar Fund —

—

196,410

—

—

196,410 Derivatives 9,251

217

(138)

5,563

—

14,893 Foreign currency 12,471

(145)

—

(64)

—

12,262 Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities 11,356

1,160

—

2,456

—

14,972 Sales of properties 8,298

—





12,483

—

20,781 Distributable Earnings (Loss) $ 542,283

$ 37,482

$ 263,783

$ 150,479

$ (199,911)

$ 794,116 Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share $ 1.80

$ 0.12

$ 0.87

$ 0.50

$ (0.66)

$ 2.63

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment

As of December 31, 2021

(Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization VIEs

Total Assets:





























Cash and cash equivalents $ 65,064

$ 17,011

$ 14,136

$ 26,700

$ 93,861

$ 216,772

$ 590

$ 217,362 Restricted cash 39,853

43,408

954

20,337

—

104,552

—

104,552 Loans held-for-investment, net 13,499,520

2,027,426

—

9,903

—

15,536,849

—

15,536,849 Loans held-for-sale 2,590,005

—

—

286,795

—

2,876,800

—

2,876,800 Investment securities 1,155,452

31,923

—

1,165,395

—

2,352,770

(1,491,786)

860,984 Properties, net 124,503

—

887,553

154,331

—

1,166,387

—

1,166,387 Investments of consolidated affordable housing fund —

—

1,040,309

—

—

1,040,309

—

1,040,309 Investments in unconsolidated entities 44,938

26,255

—

34,160

—

105,353

(15,256)

90,097 Goodwill —

119,409

—

140,437

—

259,846

—

259,846 Intangible assets —

—

34,619

71,064

—

105,683

(42,119)

63,564 Derivative assets 34,265

128

8

391

13,424

48,216

—

48,216 Accrued interest receivable 106,251

3,207

—

947

5,988

116,393

(131)

116,262 Other assets 68,908

14,265

43,420

40,395

21,800

188,788

(162)

188,626 VIE assets, at fair value —

—

—

—

—

—

61,280,543

61,280,543 Total Assets $ 17,728,759

$ 2,283,032

$ 2,020,999

$ 1,950,855

$ 135,073

$ 24,118,718

$ 59,731,679

$ 83,850,397 Liabilities and Equity





























Liabilities:





























Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 57,267

$ 8,917

$ 14,757

$ 58,920

$ 49,779

$ 189,640

$ 56

$ 189,696 Related-party payable —

—

—

—

76,371

76,371

—

76,371 Dividends payable —

—

—

—

147,624

147,624

—

147,624 Derivative liabilities 12,870

260

—

291

—

13,421

—

13,421 Secured financing agreements, net 9,097,985

1,225,548

787,396

714,237

773,244

12,598,410

(21,560)

12,576,850 Collateralized loan obligations and single asset securitization, net 2,210,798

405,318

—

—

—

2,616,116

—

2,616,116 Unsecured senior notes, net —

—

—

—

1,828,590

1,828,590

—

1,828,590 VIE liabilities, at fair value —

—

—

—

—

—

59,752,922

59,752,922 Total Liabilities 11,378,920

1,640,043

802,153

773,448

2,875,608

17,470,172

59,731,418

77,201,590 Temporary Equity: Redeemable non-controlling interests —

—

214,915

—

—

214,915

—

214,915 Permanent Equity:





























Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:





























Common stock —

—

—

—

3,123

3,123

—

3,123 Additional paid-in capital 1,735,397

600,412

(365,922)

(388,196)

4,091,685

5,673,376

—

5,673,376 Treasury stock —

—

—

—

(138,022)

(138,022)

—

(138,022) Accumulated other comprehensive income 40,953

—

—

—

—

40,953

—

40,953 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 4,573,374

42,577

1,161,334

1,413,142

(6,697,321)

493,106

—

493,106 Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity 6,349,724

642,989

795,412

1,024,946

(2,740,535)

6,072,536

—

6,072,536 Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries 115

—

208,519

152,461

—

361,095

261

361,356 Total Permanent Equity 6,349,839

642,989

1,003,931

1,177,407

(2,740,535)

6,433,631

261

6,433,892 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 17,728,759

$ 2,283,032

$ 2,020,999

$ 1,950,855

$ 135,073

$ 24,118,718

$ 59,731,679

$ 83,850,397

