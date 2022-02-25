Bridgemarq Real Estate Services to Host Quarterly Conference Call Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. ET

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. ("Bridgemarq") BRE today announced that it will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. ET to discuss its fourth quarter financial results.
To access the call please dial in or connect via webcast as shown below:
By phone: (888) 664-6392 or (416) 764-8659.
Via webcast: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1531923&tp_key=5b942d0b83
Please connect approximately ten minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure participation.
A transcript of the conference call will be available on the Company's website by Friday March 18, 2022.
About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services
Bridgemarq is a leading provider of services to residential real estate brokers and a network of approximately 20,000 REALTORS®1. We operate in Canada under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale and Johnston & Daniel brands. For more information, go to bridgemarq.com.
Bridgemarq is an affiliate of Brookfield Business Partners, a business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that benefit from barriers to entry and/or low production costs. Brookfield Business Partners is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. Further information is available at bbu.brookfield.com.
1
The trademarks REALTOR®, REALTORS® and the REALTOR® logo are controlled by The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) and identify real estate professionals who are members of CREA.
SOURCE Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc.
