IG Wealth Management Announces Portfolio Management Changes

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - IG Wealth Management today announced a change to the investment strategies and names of IG Mackenzie Summa SRI Fund and IG Mackenzie Summa SRI Class as a result of the Mackenzie Betterworld Team assuming investment management responsibilities.
The changes, which will take effect on or about March 7, 2022, are as follows:
Fund/Class
Nature of the strategy change
New Fund/Corporate Class name
IG Mackenzie Summa SRI
IG Mackenzie Betterworld SRI Fund
IG Mackenzie Summa SRI
G Mackenzie Betterworld SRI Class
These changes will also be reflected in an amendment to the prospectus, annual information form and fund facts.
About Mackenzie Betterworld
The Mackenzie Betterworld team invests in companies that are making a positive impact on people and the planet. Rigorous ESG analysis is combined with fundamental, bottom-up stock selection, so you get growth potential that aligns with your values. Ongoing advocacy and pro-active engagement with companies help to advance sustainability into the future.
About IG Wealth Management
Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a national leader in delivering personalized financial solutions to Canadians through a network of advisors located across Canada. In addition to an exclusive family of mutual funds and other investment vehicles, IG offers a wide range of other financial services. IG Wealth Management has $116.8 billion in assets under advisement as of January 31, 2022 and is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. IGM group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $270.7 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of January 31, 2022.
