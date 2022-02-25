ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

IG Wealth Management Announces Portfolio Management Changes

by PRNewswire
February 25, 2022 7:00 AM | 3 min read

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - IG Wealth Management today announced a change to the investment strategies and names of IG Mackenzie Summa SRI Fund and IG Mackenzie Summa SRI Class as a result of the Mackenzie Betterworld Team assuming investment management responsibilities.

The changes, which will take effect on or about March 7, 2022, are as follows:

Fund/Class

Nature of the strategy change

New Fund/Corporate Class name
to reflect strategy change

IG Mackenzie Summa SRI
Fund

  • Investment strategy is being
    amended to reflect the sustainable
    approach of the Mackenzie
    Betterworld boutique team, which
    prioritizes ESG factors and uses
    a proprietary methodology.

  • This approach includes the
    exclusion of certain industries
    whose revenues are primarily
    derived from activities deemed
    to be non-sustainable.

 

IG Mackenzie Betterworld SRI Fund

IG Mackenzie Summa SRI
Class

  • Investment strategy is being
    amended to reflect the changes
    to IG Mackenzie Summa SRI Fund, an underlying fund of the Class (see
    above).

G Mackenzie Betterworld SRI Class

These changes will also be reflected in an amendment to the prospectus, annual information form and fund facts.

About Mackenzie Betterworld
The Mackenzie Betterworld team invests in companies that are making a positive impact on people and the planet. Rigorous ESG analysis is combined with fundamental, bottom-up stock selection, so you get growth potential that aligns with your values. Ongoing advocacy and pro-active engagement with companies help to advance sustainability into the future.

About IG Wealth Management
Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a national leader in delivering personalized financial solutions to Canadians through a network of advisors located across Canada. In addition to an exclusive family of mutual funds and other investment vehicles, IG offers a wide range of other financial services. IG Wealth Management has $116.8 billion in assets under advisement as of January 31, 2022 and is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. IGM group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $270.7 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of January 31, 2022.

SOURCE IG Wealth Management

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/25/c0428.html

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Banking/Financial ServicesPress Releases

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.