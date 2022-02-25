USD 324.05 Mn growth opportunity in Resistive RAM Market | Maximum growth expected in North America | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The resistive RAM market size is expected to increase by USD 324.05 million between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.37% during the forecast period. Technavio expects the market growth to be significant in North America during the forecast period. The region is anticipated to provide several growth opportunities for market players. The increasing consumer spending on consumer electronics is one of the key factors driving the market growth in North America. The region will also witness growth compared to the growth of the market in other regions.
The report offers detailed insights into the current market scenario and growth opportunities that help businesses make informed decisions.
Download a Free Sample Now for an overview of the report.
The market is concentrated due to the presence of few players occupying the competitive landscape. Vendors are focusing on various growth strategies such as new product launches and M&As to remain competitive in the market. 4DS Memory Ltd., CrossBar Inc., Dialog Semiconductor Plc, Fujitsu Ltd., Intel Corp., Panasonic Corp., RAMbus Inc., Toshiba Corp., Viking Technology, and Weebit Nano Ltd. are some of the vendors dominating the market.
The rising adoption of sensors technology and burgeoning consumer electronics and the automotive industry will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the availability of substitutes, high initial cost, and low broadband penetration in developing or undeveloped nations will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Our resistive RAM market report covers the following areas:
Resistive RAM Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Resistive RAM Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Discrete Memory
- Embedded Memory
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
By type, the market generated maximum revenue in the discrete memory segment in 2021. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increased use of discrete memory in consumer electronics. Also, the increasing sales of consumer electronics are expected to further drive the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
By geography, North America will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 46% of the global market share. The increasing demand for resistive RAM from consumer electronics and the automobile industry is driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, many enterprises in the region are actively investing in the construction of new data centers, which is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the resistive RAM market in North America. The US is the key market for resistive RAM in the region.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Resistive RAM Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Download a Free Sample Now for additional highlights on the major segments, regions, and key countries in the market.
Resistive RAM Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist resistive RAM market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the resistive RAM market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the resistive RAM market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of resistive RAM market vendors
Related Reports:
Field-Programmable Gate Array Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Biometric POS Terminals Market by Technology and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Resistive RAM Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.37%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 324.05 million
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
15.55
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 46%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, China, Japan, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
4DS Memory Ltd., CrossBar Inc., Dialog Semiconductor Plc, Fujitsu Ltd., Intel Corp., Panasonic Corp., RAMbus Inc., Toshiba Corp., Viking Technology, and Weebit Nano Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1
Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2
Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3
Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5
Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6
Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7
Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 08: Parent market
Exhibit 09: Market characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market size 2021
3.3 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 11: Market segments
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Exhibit 12: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 13: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 14: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 17: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 20: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5 Market Segmentation by Memory type
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 21: Memory type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Memory type
Exhibit 22: Comparison by Memory type
5.3 Discrete memory - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 23: Discrete memory - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 24: Discrete memory - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Embedded memory - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 25: Embedded memory - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 26: Embedded memory - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Market opportunity by Memory type
Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Memory type
6. Customer landscape
6.1 Overview
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
Exhibit 28: Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 35: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 36: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 39: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 40: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.8 Key leading countries
Exhibit 41: Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Rising adoption of sensors technology
8.1.2 Burgeoning consumer electronics and the automotive industry
8.1.3 Growing R&D activities and new product launches
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Availability of substitutes
8.2.2 High initial cost
8.2.3 Low broadband penetration in developing or undeveloped nations
Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Rising installation of the internet of things (IoT) devices
8.3.2 Increasing demand for enterprise storage applications
8.3.3 Rising healthcare infrastructure
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Competitive scenario
9.2 Overview
Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape
The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.
9.3 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 46: Industry risks
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 47: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 4DS Memory Ltd.
Exhibit 49: 4DS Memory Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 50: 4DS Memory Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 51: 4DS Memory Ltd. - Key offerings
10.4 CrossBar Inc.
Exhibit 52: CrossBar Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 53: CrossBar Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 54: CrossBar Inc. - Key offerings
10.5 Dialog Semiconductor Plc
Exhibit 55: Dialog Semiconductor Plc - Overview
Exhibit 56: Dialog Semiconductor Plc - Business segments
Exhibit 57: Dialog Semiconductor Plc - Key offerings
Exhibit 58: Dialog Semiconductor Plc - Segment focus
10.6 Fujitsu Ltd.
Exhibit 59: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 60: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 61: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 62: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus
10.7 Intel Corp.
Exhibit 63: Intel Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 64: Intel Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 65: Intel Corp.- Key news
Exhibit 66: Intel Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 67: Intel Corp. - Segment focus
10.8 Panasonic Corp.
Exhibit 68: Panasonic Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 69: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 70: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 71: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus
10.9 RAMbus Inc.
Exhibit 72: RAMbus Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 73: RAMbus Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 74: RAMbus Inc.- Key news
Exhibit 75: RAMbus Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 76: RAMbus Inc. - Segment focus
10.10 Toshiba Corp.
Exhibit 77: Toshiba Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 78: Toshiba Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 79: Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 80: Toshiba Corp. - Segment focus
10.11 Viking Technology
Exhibit 81: Viking Technology - Overview
Exhibit 82: Viking Technology - Product and service
Exhibit 83: Viking Technology - Key offerings
10.12 Weebit Nano Ltd.
Exhibit 84: Weebit Nano Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 85: Weebit Nano Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 86: Weebit-Nano Ltd.- Key news
Exhibit 87: Weebit Nano Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 88: Weebit Nano Ltd. - Segment focus
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and Caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 89: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 90: Research Methodology
Exhibit 91: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 92: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 93: List of abbreviations
Exhibit 94: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 95: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Segment focus
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.