Drug Delivery Devices Market to Grow by USD 77.26 bn | Increasing Life Expectancy to Drive Global Pharmaceuticals Market | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The drug delivery devices market is expected to grow by USD 77.26 bn. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.28% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

The global pharmaceuticals market is the parent market of the global drug delivery devices market. This report by Technavio covers external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years to determine the levels of growth of the drug delivery devices market during the forecast period.

Growth in the global pharmaceuticals market will be driven by factors such as increasing life expectancy, rising prevalence of sedentary lifestyle, and increase in cases of chronic conditions.

Drug Delivery Devices Market 2022-2026: Scope

The drug delivery devices market report covers the following areas:

Drug Delivery Devices Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

By route of administration, the market has been segmented into oral, injectable, pulmonary, and others. The oral segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of chronic conditions such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and infectious diseases is expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. North America will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period.

Drug Delivery Devices Market 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge

The growing prevalence of chronic conditions is one of the key factors driving the growth of the drug delivery devices market. The prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, chronic kidney disease, cancer, arthritis, and Alzheimer's disease, is growing worldwide, especially in developed countries such as the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, France, Germany, and others. This can be attributed to the changes in the lifestyle and eating habits of consumers in these countries.

Product recalls will challenge the drug delivery devices market during the forecast period. They can impact a company's sales, brand image, and consumer confidence. This can create pitfalls such as low-volume generation and limited product demand, leading to significant financial losses for vendors.

Drug Delivery Devices Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the drug delivery devices market, including 3M Co., AbbVie Inc., Antares Pharma Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., BIOCORP Production, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. among others.

Drug Delivery Devices Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist drug delivery devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the drug delivery devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the drug delivery devices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of drug delivery devices market vendors

Drug Delivery Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.28% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 77.26 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.69 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., AbbVie Inc., Antares Pharma Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., BIOCORP Production, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

