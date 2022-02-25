Supporting Municipalities on the Path to Fiber Optic Broadband: Sertex Releases How to Stream Video for Broadband Subscribers

PLAINFIELD, Conn., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One of the many benefits of having a fiber-to-the-premises (FTTX) connection is the ability to flawlessly stream entertainment and local programming. To introduce fiber internet subscribers to the world of streaming, Sertex Broadband Solutions has created a brief informative, educational video explaining how to quickly and easily access live and programmed content through applications, including YouTube TV, Netflix, HULU, and others.

Streaming allows broadband users to enjoy video or audio content in real-time over the internet instead of using an antenna or cable and eliminates the need to download files. Just four minutes long, the How to Stream video simply and clearly explains the steps a new fiber internet subscriber should take to access local programming, movies, and other entertainment. The video describes what's needed to stream, including televisions and streaming devices, and demonstrates the steps required to connect.

Sertex created the video as an educational tool for municipalities to help prepare residents to cut the cord with cable. With high speed fiber broadband, many devices can be connected at the same time. Even with multiple concurrent users accessing high bandwidth applications, users will never experience buffering or freezing.

About Sertex Broadband Solutions

Sertex is an expert in fiber optic infrastructure deployment in the Northeast. For over three decades, the company has provided leading-edge services to telecommunication, utility, and municipal customers. The vision of Sertex Broadband Solutions is to deploy fiber-to-the-home networks in unserved and underserved areas and give gigabit-speed internet access to every home and business. Currently, Sertex is deploying an island-wide FTTX network on Block Island in partnership with the Town of New Shoreham, RI, a community-wide municipal network in Plainville, CT, and constructing last-mile fiber networks in 17 hill towns in western Massachusetts. The company's model makes publicly owned/privately operated networks affordable and scalable with future-proof fiber technology. Learn more at http://www.sertexbroadband.com.



Media Contact

Mary Ann Dostaler, MAD Communications, 860-985-9289, krdostaler@madcomm.com

SOURCE Sertex Broadband Solutions