National Bank announces changes to its leadership team

Ghislain Parent becomes head of International and
Marie Chantal Gingras is appointed Chief Financial Officer
MONTREAL, Feb. 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - National Bank today announces changes to its Office of the President leadership team that are part of a rigorous succession planning and development process.
After more than 10 years as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice-President – Finance, Ghislain Parent will be moving to the new role of Executive Vice-President – International effective April 1, 2022. He will continue to be part of the Office of the President and will be primarily responsible for our subsidiaries Credigy in the United States and ABA Bank in Cambodia.
His successor will be Marie Chantal Gingras, who will be joining the Office of the President as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice-President – Finance effective April 1. In her new position, Marie Chantal will be responsible for Accounting, Finance, Strategic Planning, Procurement, Real Estate, Merger and Acquisition as well as Capital Management, Taxation, Investor Relations and Financial Governance.
Marie Chantal Gingras has been Senior Vice-President – Financial Accounting since April 2021. Since joining the Bank in 1998, she has held several roles covering most of the activities in Finance, namely, financial accounting, corporate financial planning, capital, the portfolio of initiatives, and financial performance management, giving her an in-depth knowledge of Finance functions. She has also been head of Internal Audit and Vice-President – Performance, Risk and Support for Personal and Commercial Banking.
"I would like to thank Ghislain for his 10 years as Chief Financial Officer, particularly his significant contribution to the work of the Office of the President, strategic planning, investor relations and capital management as well as his valuable support of our organization's culture and performance. I would also like to point out the major role he played in mobilizing and engaging his entire team over the years," mentioned Laurent Ferreira, President and Chief Executive Officer. "I am also pleased to welcome Marie Chantal Gingras to the Office of the President. Her extensive knowledge of the Bank, excellent strategic vision, organizational agility and frequently demonstrated ability to exercise positive leadership are major assets for the organization and make her the ideal candidate for this position."
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain forward-looking statements. These statements are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond the control of National Bank. Except as required by law, National Bank does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, by it or on its behalf. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is presented for the purpose of interpreting the information contained herein and may not be appropriate for other purposes.
About National Bank of Canada
With $367 billion in assets as at January 31, 2022, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. The Bank has more than 27,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange NA. Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.
SOURCE National Bank of Canada
